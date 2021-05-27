Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

The Most Famous Bartender In Portland, Maine Is A Complete Work Of Fiction

By Sarah
Posted by 
Z107.3
Z107.3
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are some incredibly talented bartenders all across Portland, Maine mixing up some fantastic drinks on a daily basis for enthusiastically parched customers. These bartenders are our friends, neighbors and in some cases, our therapists. Some have even attainted a certain level of fame, both locally and regionally. Despite all that, nobody currently bartending in Portland is quite as notorious as the one and only Charlie Parker.

z1073.com
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
692K+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Portland, ME
Food & Drinks
City
Portland, ME
Portland, ME
Lifestyle
City
Scarborough, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bartenders#Food Drink#Bear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Musicians Wanted For Maine’s Bicentennial Band

Dust off that instrument and join a band! Hey, if there's anything we've learned from the past year and a half it's you can't take your day-to-day for granted and sometimes you should seize the moment, take the leap and do something that you like to do now because you don't know if that chance could be taken away from you.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

News Center Maine’s Lee Nelson is Probably in Your House Right Now

Over the winter Lee Nelson did a photoshoot for the L.L. Bean Summer Catalog...and it's out!. The Portland Press Herald says that Lee who is 58 is working two careers: fitness trainer and model. His first gig was for L.L. Bean. That's like saying your first acting job landed you an Oscar. Models crave to work for Beans because of the prestige and the location is usually warm California.
Freedom, MEPosted by
Z107.3

PBS Profiles ‘The Lost Kitchen’ Restaurant In Freedom

One of the hottest tickets in Maine is the subject of a new book. I have to admit that I came across this because I am a full fledged PBS nerd, and I regularly watch the PBS News Hour with Judy Woodruff, so I was intrigued when I saw a piece they produced on the red hot restaurant, The Lost Kitchen, in Freedom, Maine. This place is a foodies dream come true, so much so, that it has become something of a phenomenon in the last several years.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Welcome To Maine: Summah Safety Tips

Remember the heat we had two weeks ago? It was brutal, and since summer hasn't even officially arrived yet, there are plenty more days like that on the way. With that in mind, why not get some tips to beat the heat from two good ol' boys from the Pine Tree State.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Hey Campers, There’s A New 63 Tent Glampground In Downeast Maine

Now this is camping in style. Under Canvas Acadia officially opened for business just a month ago and out of state visitors and locals alike are impressed with it's "safari like" feel and accommodations that'll make you want to leave your smelly old tent and sleeping bag out by the side of the road for the garbage truck.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Dempsey Challenge Fundraiser At Bangor Mall June 22-25

Come help out a good friend of The Z Morning Show, and support a fantastic cause!. At Center Court at Bangor Mall, from Tuesday, June 22 to Friday, June 25th, our pal, Brandon Morris, who we met when did our Children's Miracle Network Radiothon, will be collecting donations each day from 10am-5pm.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Bangor’s Late Night Talk Show Airs An All-New Special Sunday

Bangor's only late night talk show is ready to give you a double dose of Danny this Father's Day weekend!. The Nite Show with our pal Danny Cashman, spends this Father's Day "At the Movies" with a new an all-new special. Dan and Christie roll out brand new funny movie parodies based on "Godzilla vs. Kong," "Tom & Jerry," "It's a Wonderful Life" and "8 Mile," along with some classic Nite Show movie themed sketches sprinkled in along the way.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

‘Main Street Maine’ Gives You Plenty Of Summer Options

There is no shortage of things to do in Maine this summer, but if you are looking for options, we found something very cool. Main Street Maine, is a nonprofit organization that promotes authentic Maine Downtown experiences. Maine’s 10 National Main Street communities are vibrant, historic places to find local food and shops, cultural happenings and great New England architecture. The Maine communities featured on their website have each earned a "Main Street America™ Certification.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

If You’re Hungry, Try Any One Of These Delicious Maine Bugs

I read a random article recently, about a pizza place in Maryland that was putting those periodical cicadas on pizza. Naturally, some folks were outraged, some were grossed out, and the health department definitely came knocking on their door. I don't know if you've ever seen one of those things, but you'll know when you crunch down on one.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Free Fishing In Maine Father’s Day Weekend

Looking for a way to celebrate with dad this weekend? Take him fishing -- it's free this weekend. You may have heard of free fishing weekends. Traditionally, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife sets aside two weekends a year for Free Family Fishing Days. On these designated days, anyone can fish in Maine waters without a license. Traditionally, one weekend is set during ice fishing season, and another during open water season.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Hey Maine–Move Over, Will Ya?

It's something I think people sometimes forget. That has to be the reason. Because if they remembered, I don't think people would behave the way that they do. First responders are people, too. They have families. They have parents and spouses and kids that love them. And at the end of the day, they want nothing more than to return home to their loved ones, just as you or I would.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Could Maine Become A ‘Safe Space’ For White Nationalism?

I've lived in Maine my whole life. I've traveled a lot too. In my younger days, I spent most of my time on the road on tour, and feel like I've seen a lot of what America has to offer. I've seen a little of the good, the bad, and the ugly. But always, when I came back to Maine, it's like there was a re-set in my mind, and things became normal again.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

This Is Still The Best Maine Photobomb Ever

Happy 2nd Anniversary, to maybe the best picture ever. I honestly did not know this story existed, until someone recently posted it on Facebook. I thought it was new, turns out it happened in June of 2019, and man, is it hysterical. Alicia Jessop, is a professor of sports law...
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Bangor’s Summer Meal Program Extends Dates Through August For Kids In Need

Kids under the age of 18, in the Bangor/Brewer area, will have an opportunity to get both breakfast and lunch, for free, during the summer months. The effort to combat food insecurity across the state is something many area agencies and organizations have been working on for several years. According to Maine.gov website, "The Summer Food Service Program was established to ensure low-income children continue to receive nutritious meals during the summer months when school is not in session. Free meals that meet the federal nutritional guidelines are provided to all children 18 years old and younger at approved SFSP sites in areas with significant concentrations of low-income children."