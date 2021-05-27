A year after George Floyd’s death, Congress can make progress

Your front-page pinion piece published Wed., May 19, 2021, shocked me when I saw your headline and saw the pictures of our governor, Greg Abbott and Joseph Stalin. Now, Gregg, considering Stalin, a mass murderer, murdered at least 20 million people and was one of the worst dictators in the world’s history, I find this a completely shocking comparison, which, as much as I can see, is strictly based on your opinion. My opinion is certainly completely opposite from yours. The difference is that your opinion gets front page because it’s your newspaper, but it certainly doesn’t add credibility to your opinion. I grew up when you couldn’t tell what a journalist’s opinion was or what party he belonged to, but no more in this media circus, and certainly no longer in The Advance!