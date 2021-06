Big Spring High School has chosen the 2021 Prom Court. Pictured, from left, front, are: Isabella Llaguno, Haven Over, Alexa Lentz, Aleya Eisenberg and Kyra Henry. Back: Ethan Runyon, Gavin Caruso, Ethan Cunningham, Darren Neidigh and Benjamin Shughart. The 2021 BSHS Prom King and Queen will be crowned during prom, which will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 15, in the high school parking lot, with a rain date of Saturday, May 22. This year’s prom will be a senior-only event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Congratulations to this year’s prom court!