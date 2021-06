A left knee injury had kept Rafael Nadal out from the court for over half a year after Wimbledon 2012, making a comeback in Vina del Mar in February next year. Horacio Zeballos defeated him in the final, but Rafa was on a comeback trail, winning titles in Sao Paulo, Acapulco and Indian Wells before Novak Djokovic halted him in the Monte Carlo final and delivered the Spaniard's first loss in the Principality since 2003.