Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Anti-Gunners Go on a Spending Spree

americas1stfreedom.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnti-Second Amendment groups are on a spending spree in an attempt to take away our rights. To do so, they are being helped by some deep-pocket donors. Compared to the same period last year, spending for gun-control lobbying rose 21% from January through March of this year to a total of $630,000, according to Open Secrets. Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown topped the list of spenders for the 10th consecutive year at $380,000 spent on anti-gun lobbying efforts. Giffords came in second on the list, spending approximately $150,000 during 2021’s first three months.

www.americas1stfreedom.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Michael Bloomberg
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Steve Ballmer
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Bradley Whitford
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Mia Farrow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Gun Laws#Gun Control Laws#Guns#National Laws#Financial Reform#Congress#The U S Senate#The White House#Los Angeles Clippers#Hollywood#Atf#White House#Anti Gun Lobbying Efforts#Gun Reform#Increased Gun Control#National Gun Registration#Gun Control Politicians#Gun Control Lobbying#Gun Control Groups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

'The Ingraham Angle' on Democrats' ridicule of gun owners

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," May 26, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight with a lot to get to. Senators Tom Cotton, Lindsey Graham are here along with Newt Gingrich announcement there and Candace Owens.
Arizona StateUS News and World Report

Arizona GOP Election Audit Draws Republican Politicians

PHOENIX (AP) — Three Pennsylvania lawmakers will be in Arizona Wednesday to check out the state Senate GOP’s partisan audit of the 2020 election. They’re the latest Republicans to make a pilgrimage to Phoenix, Ground Zero in the “stop the steal” movement's push to find support for the far-fetched conspiracy theories suggesting the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
San Jose, CAThe Decatur Daily

Action needed now on gun control

Another mass shooting May 28, this time in San Jose, California. And 10 more human beings are dead, including the gunman. They are dead because of madness, but also inaction. It is fair to ask — perhaps the Lord himself asks: How long, oh man; how long?. Why are we...
Congress & CourtsSun Chronicle

Republicans have no shame

It’s crystal clear now: Republicans have no shame. The actions of the Republican party in Washington reached an all-time low last week when the majority of Republicans voted against the creation of a bi-partisan commission to investigate the events of the terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Violent CrimesConcord Monitor

Letter: Gun violence

I am appalled by the increasing frequency of gun violence in the United States. During the one minute of honoring the death of George Floyd, someone fired off 30 rounds, and although no one was injured, the next day 14 were killed in San Jose. I strongly support President Biden’s proposal to tighten background checks, ban assault weapons, and eliminate the production of guns without serial numbers.
Arizona Stateriverbender.com

Arizona Democratic secretary of state joins governor race

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Wednesday announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022 while denouncing the Republican-controlled state Senate's ongoing audit of the 2020 presidential election that has brought her national prominence. Hobbs said in a statement she was running “to...
Casper, WYBeaumont Enterprise

Liz Cheney spent $58K on security after impeachment vote

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Federal Elections Commission has released financial filings that show Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney spent $58,500 on security from January to March, about two weeks after voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump. Cheney's campaign spent $22,500 on security firm Command Executive Services and the remaining...
Colorado Statetexasstandard.org

Fact Check: A Colorado Rep. Claims No One In Texas Has Died From COVID-19 Since Abbott Removed Mask Mandate

Texas has recorded COVID deaths since removing its mask mandate — thousands of them. U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican of Colorado, invoked Gov. Greg Abbott’s repeal of the state’s mask mandate to illustrate how Republicans, and not Democrats, are basing COVID-19 policies on science.During a May 19 interview on Dr. Gina Prime Time with host Gina Loudon, a conservative TV personality on the web-based network Real America’s Voice and former campaign surrogate for President Donald Trump, Boebert and Loudon blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., over Democrats’ mask rules.
PoliticsPosted by
FOX26

Gun rights vs. Gun control: The debate on banning the AR-15 in America

WASHINGTON (SBG) - The AR-15 is back in the spotlight following the nomination of former Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agent David Chipman to lead the bureau. Chipman's confirmation hearing made headlines after he expressed support for a ban on AR-15s saying, "I support a ban as has been presented in a Senate bill."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Sara A. Carter

WATCH: Biden blasted for saying ‘young black entrepreneurs don’t have lawyers or accountants’

During a speech commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre Tuesday, President Biden made a statement that quickly garnered criticism. This time, in attempting to support black entrepreneurs, he offended them everywhere. “Young black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are, but...
LawPosted by
MarketRealist

Will the NRA Dissolve Following Failed Bankruptcy Attempt?

After attempting to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the fate of the NRA (National Rifle Association) took a swift turn. A federal judge dismissed the case. According to the judge, the NRA didn't use bankruptcy properly. Will the NRA dissolve instead?. Article continues below advertisement. The outcome depends on how the...