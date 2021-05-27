Anti-Gunners Go on a Spending Spree

Anti-Second Amendment groups are on a spending spree in an attempt to take away our rights. To do so, they are being helped by some deep-pocket donors. Compared to the same period last year, spending for gun-control lobbying rose 21% from January through March of this year to a total of $630,000, according to Open Secrets. Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown topped the list of spenders for the 10th consecutive year at $380,000 spent on anti-gun lobbying efforts. Giffords came in second on the list, spending approximately $150,000 during 2021’s first three months.