Shippensburg, PA

Shippensburg Community Fair accepts entries for Fair Queen, Little Miss pageants

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shippensburg Community Fair is currently accepting applications for the 2021 Fair Queen and Little Miss contests to be held Monday, July 26, at the fairgrounds stage. Fair Queen contestants must be between the ages of 16 and 20, and Little Miss contestants must be between ages 6 and 9. Applications, contest entry rules, and additional information may be found on the fair’s website at: shippensburgfair.com.

