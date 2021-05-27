The Most Expensive Luxury VRBO in Maine is $4,643 – Per Night

If you've got it, this is the way to spend it. This is a luxury Kennebunkport estate from Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty. Two words you don't see together a lot in Maine - luxury and estate. This vacation VRBO dream house is available to rent. But that price tag of $4643 a night is pretty steep. Oh, and that does NOT include the guest house. But you could tack that on for only an additional 150 a night. Really, when you are done with taxes and such, just call it a cool 5,000 a night! You must book for at least one week at a time. No quickie at this palatial estate. This amazing fortress sits directly across from the Bush Compound. This place is massive. So check out what it includes.