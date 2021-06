Thousands of asylum seekers have been left unable to afford food for several days after their financial support was cut off during a Home Office contract changeover, charities have warned.NGOs say vulnerable people, including families with babies and children, are being forced into a “state of destitution” after their Aspen cards – a form of debit card issued to asylum seekers so they can buy basic supplies – stopped working.The issue has arisen after a Home Office decision to end its Aspen card contract with facilities management company Sodexo and begin a new contract with financial technology firm Prepaid Financial...