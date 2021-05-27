Cancel
Michigan State

Why Deer And Auto Collisions Are Down in Michigan

By Cadillac Jack
100.7 WITL
100.7 WITL
 6 days ago
I personally have never hit a deer, but I've had a close call a few times. Of course, we have all witnessed a few, and it can be heartbreaking. Carinsurance.com says the odds of an animal collision are 1 out of 116, but that doubles during deer season, which is from October to December. West Virginia has the highest odds of hitting one. State Farm guesses there were over 1.9 million animal collision insurance claims in the U.S. in 2019 and 2020. Wow, that is a lot.

100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
