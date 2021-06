(Undated) – With the weekend forecast calling for sunshine and highs in the 80s grilling is likely on the agenda and authorities are reminding you to stay safe when you fire up the grill. According to the National Fire Protection Association, in 2014-2018, fire departments went to an annual average of eighty-nine-hundred home fires involving grills, hibachis, or barbecues per year, including thirty-nine-hundred structure fires and nearly five-thousand outside or unclassified fires. Learn how to stay safe and other handy grilling tips by following the link with this story at WTYEfm.com.