Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Nonday said Kuwait has restored family re-unions and business visas for Pakistanis visas. In a statement, the foreign office spokesperson said: “Pakistan and Kuwait have fraternal ties, which are firmly rooted in shared faith and values. The bilateral relationship is marked by growing cooperation in diverse fields. In the same spirit, Kuwait has restored visas for family re-unions and business visas for Pakistanis.”