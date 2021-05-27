10 best nail treatments for longer, stronger nails

Spring is melting into summer, and we all know what that means: pool season. Prep your extremities with a mani/pedi using Dazzle Dry, a “clean” nail lacquer line developed by Chandler bio-organic chemist Dr. Vivian B. Valenty. “It is the only nail polish system that truly dries in five minutes without chemically reactive ingredients or the use of UV, LED or sunlight,” Valenty says. It provides chip-free wear like a gel manicure, but can be removed with acetone like traditional polish. Dazzle Dry’s nearly 200 colors can be found at spas and salons in Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia, and locally at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess resort and The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa. Which hue will Valenty wear this season? She’ll rotate colors based on her outfit, “and make the color[s] matte by applying Dazzle Dry Mattify over our glossy Top Coat.” She pairs darker colors like Halo (a vibrant royal purple) with ring-finger embellishments using stamping lacquers in silver or white. dazzledry.com.