How did the crappie, a popular and extremely tasty gamefish in New York and throughout the country for that matter, get its uncomfortable-sounding name?. The common name (also spelled croppie or crappé), comes from the Canadian- French “crapet,” which refers to many different members of the sunfish family. The fish was originally native to Canada and northeastern parts of the U.S., but has since been transplanted to, and fished for in 48 U.S. states.