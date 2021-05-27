Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Accidental Rancher: On Reaching the End of Your To-Do List

By Eliza Blue
Posted by 
The Daily Yonder
The Daily Yonder
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Small-scale shepherding is not a lucrative undertaking, especially when one has a fiber flock mostly composed of pets. In an effort to not lose money on my shepherding habit, I started a business with an old friend a few years ago called ‘Plainsong Fiber.’ She lives in the Pacific Northwest, where there are fiber enthusiasts a-plenty, as well as an abundance of fiber festivals and yarn shops. Once or twice a year, she comes out for an extended visit to help with the sheep, skirt and sort fleeces, and spin wool before taking the pick of that year’s shearing to Seattle.

dailyyonder.com
The Daily Yonder

The Daily Yonder

Whitesburg, KY
623
Followers
694
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary, and analysis about and for rural America.

 http://www.dailyyonder.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rancher#To Do List#Drought#Always Running#South Dakota Public Radio#Ranching#Winter Hay#Dirty Wool#Dusty Soil#Small Scale Shepherding#Rain#Yarn Shops#Summer Blooms#Mothering#Kittens#Unfinished Walls#Daughter#Spinning Wheel#Fiber Festivals#Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Pets
Related
CollegesPosted by
B102.7

South Dakota Is the Worst State in America for Higher Education

In a new ranking of the best states for higher education in America, only one received an overall score of zero. According to the SmartAsset study, colleges and universities in the Mount Rushmore State ranked well below the national average in several key categories that helped make up the final rankings.
GardeningFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lawn care without the chemicals

Are you trying to keep up with your neighbor’s immaculate green lawn?. It turns out it’s probably better for your community and the environment if you don’t. Consumer Reports tells us why a perfect carpet of green lawn isn’t so green. Some synthetic lawn-care products may be helpful to your...
Agriculturedakotafreepress.com

Good Planting Rates, But Fields and Pastures Dry

We’ve had pretty good planting weather this year. According to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service’s latest crop progress and condition report, as of May 30, South Dakota farmers are putting their corn, soybeans, sorghum, and sunflowers in the ground faster than usual:. Corn condition rated 0% very poor, 2%...
Restaurantseatitandlikeit.com

3 Spots for your Summer Short List

Https://www.wtoc.com/2021/06/01/jesse-blanco-shares-his-summer-restaurant-shortlist/. Savannah/Hilton Head is home base, but as you know we talk about all kinds of spots for good food. If I find good eats, I’m going to tell you where they are. It’s that simple. WTOC asked me for a short list of spots you should consider this Summer...
PoliticsPosted by
US 103.3

See Where North Dakota Ranks In The USA With Cutting The Cord???

Are you still paying whopping cable or satellite bills? I know I am. I've heard all about this "new world" of watching TV by streaming, but to be honest I'm a bit intimidated by this technology. I have several friends who are now streaming their favorite TV programs and loving every minute of it. Not to mention only paying for what they want.
LifestylePosted by
Only In South Dakota

Badlands National Park Is A Scenic Outdoor Spot In South Dakota That’s A Nature Lover’s Dream Come True

Do you love nature and staring at star-filled skies? If you do, you’re going to want to stay overnight in Badlands National Park in July. It’s when the Badlands Astronomy Festival takes place each year. Hi-powered telescopes provide outstanding views of the galaxy. Even more exciting is the Night Sky Program held Friday through Monday […] The post Badlands National Park Is A Scenic Outdoor Spot In South Dakota That’s A Nature Lover’s Dream Come True appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestyleOnlyInYourState

The Bountiful Ewe In North Dakota Has The Prettiest Selection Of Yarn And Beyond

Whether you’re an avid knitter, an occasional crocheter, or you just enjoy looking at pretty yarn, there’s a yarn shop in North Dakota just for you. This locally-owned shop opened in 2020 and has become a go-to place for a variety of hobbyists in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Check out their wide selection of fibers, needles, and other supplies right at their store.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

COVID: 3.1% 14-day avg.; 392 total active; 45.8% fully vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 6/02, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 3.1%. In total, there have been 101,042 confirmed cases and 1,512 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 27 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 4 ICU beds occupied. 392 cases remain active. 49.1% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 45.8% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 594,082 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**
Nevada Statesusanvillestuff.com

BLM Approves Wild Horse Gather Plan for Northwest Nevada

The Bureau of Land Management has approved a plan to reduce wild horse populations on public lands in six herd management areas in northern Washoe County and part of Humboldt County in Nevada. The decision record and finding of no significant impact for the Surprise Complex Wild Horse and Burro...
LifestyleLeader-Telegram

Summer Experiences to Put on Your List

(StatePoint) As the season heats up, it's time to take advantage of all the enjoyable activities and attractions Wisconsin has to offer. Summer in the state offers an abundance of experiences that spans just about everything under the sun -- from lakeside water fun to scenic hikes to seasonal shopping and cultural attractions. Here are some great experiences to put on your summer list:
Deadwood, SDOnlyInYourState

This Day Trip To Deadwood Is One Of The Best You Can Take In South Dakota

There’s no town in the country quite like Deadwood, South Dakota. Founded in 1876 when prospectors struck gold, Deadwood is an authentic “Wild West” town that’s a well-preserved piece of American lore and legend. The entire downtown, in fact, is deemed a National Historic Landmark District, for its stunning, Gold Rush-era architecture and historical sites. A Wild West town of infamous reputation, a day trip to Deadwood is easily one of the best and most memorable you can take in South Dakota.
White Earth, NDjournaltrib.com

White Earth Rodeo returns

The White Earth Valley Saddle Club has scheduled its 63rd annual rodeo, absent for two full years, for the weekend of June 11, 12 and 13 with a couple of fun twists to keep things fresh. “We were really disappointed we didn’t get to have this last year,” said John...
Agriculturedrgnews.com

Corn planting nearly complete in South Dakota; Crops and soil need rain

For the week ending May 30, 2021, there were 5.0 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 19% very short, 35% short, 45% adequate, and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 19% very short, 43% short, 37% adequate, and 1% surplus.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Final call for sheep and goat producer input

The South Dakota State University Extension Small Ruminant Team—in collaboration with colleagues throughout the United States—recently kicked off a survey inviting sheep and goat producers to share their interests and needs to help direct future extension programming. To date, more than 460 responses from 46 states have been collected with many common threads emerging.
AgricultureVSC NEWS

Protect Future Crops From Weeds During Fallow Period

It is the fallow period for much of Florida’s vegetable and specialty crop producers. It is the time every season between June and August when it is too hot to produce any crops. But that doesn’t mean producers aren’t preparing for the upcoming fall season. The fallow times of the...
LifestylePosted by
Only In South Dakota

Take An Easy Loop Trail Past Some Of The Prettiest Scenery In South Dakota On Sunday Gulch Trail

South Dakota might just be the most underrated state in the country. Yes, we’re home to Mount Rushmore, in all its star-spangled splendor, but there really is so much more to discover in our beautiful state! Custer State Park, where the famous national park is located, is 71,000 acres of rugged beauty in South Dakota’s […] The post Take An Easy Loop Trail Past Some Of The Prettiest Scenery In South Dakota On Sunday Gulch Trail appeared first on Only In Your State.