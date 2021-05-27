Accidental Rancher: On Reaching the End of Your To-Do List

Small-scale shepherding is not a lucrative undertaking, especially when one has a fiber flock mostly composed of pets. In an effort to not lose money on my shepherding habit, I started a business with an old friend a few years ago called ‘Plainsong Fiber.’ She lives in the Pacific Northwest, where there are fiber enthusiasts a-plenty, as well as an abundance of fiber festivals and yarn shops. Once or twice a year, she comes out for an extended visit to help with the sheep, skirt and sort fleeces, and spin wool before taking the pick of that year’s shearing to Seattle.