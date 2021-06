Lonika Chande, Jessica Buckley, Susan Deliss and Cave Interiors choose the best bits to buy for your wedding table. Arabella is Associate Commerce Writer at House & Garden. Setting the table at your wedding can be much like setting the scene in a play. It is the opening shot of a film that tells you so much about what is to come, or the first painting you see in a exhibition, chosen to set the tone for the artist's work. The colours and pieces you choose become the backdrop to some of your most precious memories and cherished photographs.