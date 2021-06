Linebaugh Public Library has featured local artists in their display cases for years. In the last ten years, under the management of Carol Ghattas, Branch Manager, they have hosted artists’ works in their glass cases and had displays of school class works at times for special projects. These displays are a wonderful way to introduce kids to art, and different kinds of art to those who may not have the opportunity to go to galleries or museums. They are also a way for residents to see the work of the talented artists in Rutherford County.