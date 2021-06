Liverpool are still plotting a move for Jadon Sancho if Mohamed Salah leaves, despite Jurgen Klopp’s comments to the contrary, one expert claims. Sancho has become one of the hottest prospects in world football after establishing himself with Borussia Dortmund. He was a top target for Manchester United last summer but they couldn’t meet the asking price. Now, though, Dortmund have lowered those demands and he could be on the move.