Beto O’Rourke has shared a series of videos in which he outlines why Texas Republicans’ strict voting law is meant to suppress Black and Latino voters. In three videos posted over the weekend, the former Democratic politician who represented Texas’ 16th congressional district between 2013 and 2019 went into detail about why and how the bill that Democrats walked out of to prevent a quorum being possible is something he considers to be active voter suppression throughout the state. Last week, rumours circulated that he intended to run for governor of the state.He shared the videos originally on 29 May,...