Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Cruella' review: Emma Stone's villainess is a little too easy to like

Patriot Ledger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Cruella,” a spinoff of the classic Disney toon, “One Hundred and One Dalmatians,” is most certainly spotty. It’s tempting to go for the obvious and call it a dog, but that would be discounting the stunning fashions fashioned by two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan. They are jaw-dropping in their creativity and function, a character in themselves. Wow! But just as jaw-dropping, not in a good way, is the movie containing them, an origin story over-explaining how a Dickensian orphan evolved from pickpocket to infamous dog-napper fitfully out of favor with PETA and the ASPCA. Not even a double-dose of Oscar-winning Emmas (Stone and Thompson) can save it from biting the beloved 1956 source novel feeding it.

www.patriotledger.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Wears Prada#Disney#Dalmatians#Dickensian#Peta#Aspca#Vogue#Baroness#Ocean#Movie Review Cruella#Costume Designer#Infamous Dog Napper#Hollywood#Fashionista#Twist#Grey#Aesthetic Genius#Scenes#Indie Films
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cars
News Break
Movies
Related
Celebritieshazard-herald.com

Emma Stone 'really up for' outrageous Cruella costumes

Emma Stone was "really up for it" when it came to her outrageous costumes in 'Cruella'. The Oscar-winning actress was "a dream to work with" on the movie – which tells the origins of '101 Dalmatians' villain Cruella de Vil – because she wouldn't turn down any request from the hair and make- up department, the film’s hair and make-up designer, Nadia Stacey, has revealed.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Emma Stone & Jennifer Aniston Both Love This Puffy Crossbody Bag

Every now and then, a fashion item becomes so ubiquitous it seems every single celebrity has one. No accessory better represents this on-trend phenomenon than Louis Vuitton’s puffy, logomania-inspired Coussin crossbody bag. Fashion influencers continue to document their love for the piece on Instagram (Chiara Ferragni takes her Kelly green LV purse with her everywhere) and you can frequently find the quilted Coussin style in Jennifer Aniston’s street style outfits. Now, fellow actor Emma Stone has joined the Louis Vuitton Coussin crossbody bag fan club and borrowed an infallible styling combo from Aniston, too, to show off the trending accessory.
PetsThe Guardian

Lock up your puppies: how Cruella de Vil became a fashion icon

In an era of wellness, veganism and ethical consumerism, Cruella de Vil, complete with toxic green cigarette smoke and Dalmatian blood lust, is the ultimate transgressive style icon. Spending her days scheming, drowning kittens and laughing maniacally, Cruella has been Hollywood’s greatest fashion baddie since she upstaged all 101 Dalmatians...
MoviesCollider

Emma Stone Explains Why It’s Fun to Be a Villain in Disney’s New ‘Cruella’ Behind-the-Scenes Video

With less than a month until Cruella hits both theaters and Disney+ Premier Access, Disney has released a fresh set of character posters and a new behind-the-scenes look featuring Emma Stone. In the new video, Stone explains how much of a unique experience it is to play the iconic Disney villain, and presents new footage that shows us more of the fabulous and wicked world of Cruella.
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

#HalfwaytoHalloween: Meet Cruella– the New Queen of Mean

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: mkilwein. To continue the #HalfwaytoHalloween celebration, we’re excited to see a new look at the most notoriously fashionable character, Cruella de Vil. Disney’s newest film “Cruella” explores the fascinating tale of how a gifted, nonconforming young girl named Estella evolved into the stylish villain Cruella we fear yet love today.
Beauty & Fashion/Film

‘Cruella’ Featurette: Hey, at Least Emma Stone Looks Like She’s Having Fun Here

Here’s yet another look at Cruella that makes the movie look…questionable, at best. Emma Stone plays the 101 Dalmations villain in her youth, before she decided to start murdering puppies for fashion. This new Cruella featurette has star Stone talking about how fun it is to play such a wicked character, and I have no doubt that she’s correct. Still, how do you make a sympathetic origin story for someone who kills puppies? Beats me! Ask Mr. Walt Disney, and watch the featurette below.
Beauty & Fashionmouseinfo.com

CREULLA debuts new character posters, Emma Stone featurette

Emma Stone features today in a new featurette for CRUELLA talking about the deliciously villainous role for Disney’s upcoming live action feature. In addition, we also get five new character posters offering a good look at Anita, Jasper, and Horace who we know as characters from the animated 101 Dalmatians film plus the fabulous Emma Thompson as the Baroness.
Moviesgamerant.com

Cruella de Vil’s Origin Story Is Irrelevant

It seems that every year or so, there are at least a couple of villain origin stories or villain-focused films that are announced or released. There's certainly an appeal, and definitely a sympathetic angle that can be taken in a lot of cases. This adds depth to the characters, making them and their motives and actions more complex. Think of characters like the MCU's Loki, who is getting his own Disney Plus series this year, or Disney's Maleficent films. These are characters that fall into the villain role, but people are fans of them and relate to their stories. Even The Joker got this treatment in Joker, which was a film met with an incredible amount of acclaim.
Celebritiesfloydct.com

Glenn Close wants to reprise Cruella de Vil role

Glenn Close wants to play Cruella de Vil again. The 74-year-old actress played the iconic Disney villain in the 1996 live-action adaptation of '101 Dalmatians' and reprised the part in the sequel '102 Dalmatians' and has revealed that she has another story in mind for the character. Glenn said: "I...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Emma Stone’s Shoulder Injury Weirdly Benefitted Disney’s Cruella

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Emma Stone has been set to play Disney’s young Cruella de Vil since 2016. But somehow, just as she would finally get the chance to step on set and don the black and white wig, the La La Land actress suffered an injury when she slipped and broke her shoulder. At the time, reports spread regarding how Stone’s accident may have negatively impacted the live-action prequel. As it turns out, this was a blessing in disguise.
Musicdapsmagic.com

Florence + The Machine to Perform Call Me Cruella Song in Upcoming Movie

Disney’s Cruella will be arriving in theaters and on Disney+ with Premiere Access on May 28, 2021. When it does, a new song by Florence + The Machine entitled Call Me Cruella will be a part of it. The song will be included in the film and also be on the original motion picture soundtrack and original score album by Nicholas Britell. Both albums will be released by Walt Disney Records on May 21.
MoviesPosted by
NBC Chicago

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella De Vil

Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back -- and more fashionable than ever. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians." Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

New Clip for “Cruella” Features “Call Me Cruella” by Florence + The Machine

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE SET TO PERFORM NEW ORIGINAL SONG “CALL ME CRUELLA” AS FEATURED IN DISNEY’S ALL-NEW LIVE ACTION FILM “CRUELLA”. CRUELLA ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK WITH SONGS FEATURED IN THE FILM PLUS CRUELLA ORIGINAL SCORE ALBUM BY. OSCAR® NOMINATED COMPOSER NICHOLAS BRITELL SET FOR RELEASE MAY 21. –...