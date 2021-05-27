'Cruella' review: Emma Stone's villainess is a little too easy to like

It seems that every year or so, there are at least a couple of villain origin stories or villain-focused films that are announced or released. There's certainly an appeal, and definitely a sympathetic angle that can be taken in a lot of cases. This adds depth to the characters, making them and their motives and actions more complex. Think of characters like the MCU's Loki, who is getting his own Disney Plus series this year, or Disney's Maleficent films. These are characters that fall into the villain role, but people are fans of them and relate to their stories. Even The Joker got this treatment in Joker, which was a film met with an incredible amount of acclaim.