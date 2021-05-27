'Cruella' review: Emma Stone's villainess is a little too easy to like
“Cruella,” a spinoff of the classic Disney toon, “One Hundred and One Dalmatians,” is most certainly spotty. It’s tempting to go for the obvious and call it a dog, but that would be discounting the stunning fashions fashioned by two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan. They are jaw-dropping in their creativity and function, a character in themselves. Wow! But just as jaw-dropping, not in a good way, is the movie containing them, an origin story over-explaining how a Dickensian orphan evolved from pickpocket to infamous dog-napper fitfully out of favor with PETA and the ASPCA. Not even a double-dose of Oscar-winning Emmas (Stone and Thompson) can save it from biting the beloved 1956 source novel feeding it.www.patriotledger.com