GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The City of Grand Rapids is reminding everyone about the importance of safe habits when traveling this summer. As the weather warms up and as the pandemic recovery continues, the City is urging residents and visitors to be aware of the increased traffic of all kinds - pedestrians, bicycles, e-scooters, buses, cars and trucks, and to follow key driving and riding safety rules. Whether one chooses to drive, ride or walk it is vital that everyone keeps safety in mind: