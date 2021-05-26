Bridal Eye Makeup: Do's And Don'ts

We purchased the Maybelline Full 'N Soft Mascara so our writer could put it to the test. Keep reading for our full product review. I am much more of a skincare person than a makeup person. Even though I can totally appreciate a gorgeous eyeshadow palette, my heart lies with cleansers, serums, masks, and the like. Understandably, this means my beauty spends and splurges are almost always on skincare products, so when it comes to cosmetics like mascara, I’m more open to an affordable drugstore find. Something I’ve observed over the years of being an editor is that despite having access to some of the most expensive products in the world, many beauty writers still have their go-to drugstore mascara pick. For me, it’s been L’Oreal’s Butterfly Mascara. After testing out Maybelline’s Full 'N Soft Mascara, though, let’s just say Butterfly’s got some competition. Ahead, learn all about my experience with this mascara from the iconic American cosmetics brand.