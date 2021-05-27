Cancel
Montana State

Best Places To Live In Montana

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking for somewhere to call home, Montana has some fantastic locations. Montana is famous for its vast open spaces and mountains, so it is no surprise that there are lots of areas to live here which have the amenities you would expect from a modern metropolis. Montana has a great deal of rural areas, so it comes as no surprise that there are a number of areas which are less than desirable. These less than desirable neighborhoods include places such as the historic town of Missoula, which is found at the state's biggest town of Missoula. Though the crime rates and the crime rate in town are great, many people move away in the massive city for the peace and quiet they can get in a little town such as Missoula. This could help keep Montana's down crime rates, which is essential for everyone, especially when trying to locate a good school.

Montana StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

Montana tribes, nonprofits sue over voting laws

Montana tribes and two nonprofits are suing the Secretary of State over two bills they say unconstitutionally infringe on Native Americans’ ability to vote in Montana. The bills being challenged are House Bill 176 and part of House Bill 530, which would respectively end late voter registration on Election Day and put restrictions on ballot collections, a popular tool for Get Out the Vote efforts. Both bills have been signed into law.
Montana StateKHQ Right Now

Students prepare to take over Montana's family farms

MISSOULA, Mont. - Agriculture is essential to Montana's economy and the industry's future is up in the air. But on Missoula County Public School's 100 acres of land, students like Big Sky High School Senior, Colter McWilliams, are learning skills they can use anywhere. “It’s really taught me to work...
Montana StateFlathead Beacon

Average Streamflows Expected in Northwest Montana

Streamflows in Montana will likely be average to below average after a dry March and April, including the Flathead River, which had a 92% of normal snowpack and a 96% of normal water year, according to the May 1 Water Supply Outlook conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
Montana StateMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Meat giveaway for Montana veterans

This letter is to all veterans and their families who reside in Missoula and all surrounding areas. On May 30, from 9 to 11 a.m., the Montana Veterans Meat Locker from Billings will be in the parking lot of 2275 N. Reserve St. to give free bags of meat to Montana veterans and families. This will be domestic and wild game. The processing is aid for Montana Veterans Meat Locker. It is made possible by Montana hunters and ranchers.
Montana StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two bills changing the way Montana responds to how grizzly bears are managed, saying the animal should lose federal Endangered Species Act protections and shifting responsibility for conflicts to the U.S. government. The post New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management appeared first on Local News 8.
Montana StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

Update on Boats Found With Invasive Mussels Entering Montana

One way to look at it is that 18 out of 7,113 ain't bad. Of course, just one infested boat can do lots of harm to a Montana body of water. Here's hoping not too many are slipping by, as Montana inspectors have intercepted 18 boats fouled by aquatic invasive species so far this year. As of the end of last week 7,113 boats had been inspected so far, with 1,923 of those boats coming from states with known AIS infestations.
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Montana needs Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

Montana contains countless miles of cool, clean rivers that provide world-class fishing opportunities attracting anglers from across the country. Looking at the wealth of opportunity found here today, many anglers would be hard pressed to imagine there was a time that was any different. However, the legendary status that Montana’s fisheries hold in many anglers’ minds is a direct result of strong conservation efforts enacted by local Montanans.
Montana StateMissoulian

Montana reports 52 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 52 COVID-19 cases in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website. Statewide, there are 1,036 active cases and a total of 1,598 Montanans have died because of COVID-19. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,685. The number of vaccine doses administered had reached 770,993...
Montana StateMontana Standard

Montana gov signs legislation shaping grizzly management

Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed two bills reshaping the state’s response to managing grizzly bears. The governor recently signed Senate Bill 98 from Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie, R-Ethridge, and Senate Bill 337 from Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta. The bills were two of a number of controversial wildlife bills pushed by Republicans, who hold strong majorities in both chambers, and have been signed into law by their fellow Republican governor.
Montana StateMissoulian

Opinion: The Montana Mom Miracle

South Dakota and Idaho do it. Michigan, Mississippi, and Florida have done it for decades. And now, starting this year, Nebraska will too. Montana’s Legislature tried to join the club last session. But Gov. Steve Bullock — and his veto power — got in the way of Montana joining the growing number of states that make cooperation with child support enforcement a condition of food stamp eligibility.
Montana Statenorthernbroadcasting.com

Former Montana Attorney General Spreads Awareness Of Raptor Conservation

Former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke hopes to float Montana’s rivers on a listening tour as he embarks on running for Congress to represent Montana. The redistricting process for Montana’s second House seat will be done later this year. Traditionally, the Congressional districting has spilt the state along an east-west axis and its anticipated that will likely happen again with current Representative Matt Rosendale running in the east, while Zinke, who is from Whitefish, will likely be running in the west. Before becoming a member of the president Trump’s Cabinet, he served as Montana’s lone Congressman.
Montana StatePosted by
Only In Montana

Whitefish City Beach Is A Beachfront Attraction In Montana You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again

Montana summers fly by in the blink of an eye. In a state where it’s possible (and probable) that we’ll see snow in June, it’s easy to appreciate the warm sunshine and long, beautiful days. This summer, we hope you’ll stick around and explore a little more of Big Sky Country. Start by heading to […] The post Whitefish City Beach Is A Beachfront Attraction In Montana You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again appeared first on Only In Your State.
Montana Statemontanarightnow.com

MSU Billings rescinds mask rule

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University announced they are rescinding the existing mask rule on campus, MSUB announced Monday. The following is a letter from MSUB's COVID-19 Incident Command Team & Chancellor Hicswa:. Dear Campus Community,. Last Friday, Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian sent a memo to all MUS...
Montana StateMissoulian

Montana adds 39 new COVID-29 cases, death toll stays at 1,598

Montana reported another 39 COVID-19 cases in Monday in an update to the state case mapping and information website. As of Monday, there were 1,055 active cases in the state. The state’s official death toll from the disease remained at 1,598. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,723. The number...
Montana StateBozeman Daily Chronicle

Missing Montana woman's vehicle found with body inside

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A pickup truck belonging to a Great Falls woman who has been missing for nearly three years was found in the Missouri River with a body inside it last week, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said. The body has not been identified, Slaughter told the...
Montana StatePosted by
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Morning State News Headlines for Monday, May 17

Three bicyclists had to be rescued by Glacier Park rangers late last week when two avalanches occurred within minutes, separating and stranding the bicyclists. No injuries reported. The Missoula County Attorney's Office reported 18 new felony cases last week. In addition, more trials are being scheduled due to relaxation of...
Montana StateThe Spokesman-Review

New Montana state record walleye caught, sixth state record fish since August

Montana anglers have landed six new state record fish since last August, according to a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. On May 10, Trevor Johnson of Helena added a seventh whopper to that list when he reeled in a nearly 3-foot-long walleye from Holter Lake near Helena. Johnson’s fish weighed in at 18.02 pounds on a certified scale, measured 32.25 inches in length, and 22 inches in girth. He caught the record-setting fish on a jig, according to the release.
Montana Stateexplorebigsky.com

New virus strains confirmed in Montana

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/17/21. Two coronavirus strains that have caused deadly outbreaks in other countries have been identified in Montana, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. One case of the strain from India was identified in Lewis and Clark County, and three cases from the strain from Brazil have been linked to Big Horn, Gallatin and Meagher counties. The information was “quietly posted on the MDPHHS’s website on May 7,” according to the Daily Inter Lake. Both variants are more transmissible, but it is unclear if they are more deadly. NBC Montana confirmed on May 17 that all three cases of the Brazil variant were “breakthrough” cases, which means the patients were two weeks from their final COVID-19 vaccinations and considered fully vaccinated when they tested positive.