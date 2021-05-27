Best Places To Live In Montana

If you are looking for somewhere to call home, Montana has some fantastic locations. Montana is famous for its vast open spaces and mountains, so it is no surprise that there are lots of areas to live here which have the amenities you would expect from a modern metropolis. Montana has a great deal of rural areas, so it comes as no surprise that there are a number of areas which are less than desirable. These less than desirable neighborhoods include places such as the historic town of Missoula, which is found at the state's biggest town of Missoula. Though the crime rates and the crime rate in town are great, many people move away in the massive city for the peace and quiet they can get in a little town such as Missoula. This could help keep Montana's down crime rates, which is essential for everyone, especially when trying to locate a good school.