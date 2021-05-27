Cancel
Food & Drinks

The Amazing Story Behind Pumpkin Pie

 6 days ago

Recipesrecipes.net

Pumpkin Crunch Cake Recipe

Warm fall flavors are comfortably showcased in this pumpkin crunch cake. Crunchy pecan bits and light whipped cream add some much-needed texture variations. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large mixing bowl combine pumpkin puree, evaporated milk, eggs, sugar, pumpkin spice, and salt. Mix well (the batter will...
Recipestasty.co

Shortcut Pumpkin Soup

Melt the butter over medium/medium-low heat in a large pot or Dutch oven. Add the chopped shallot and cook, stirring frequently, for 3-5 minutes. Next add the garlic and continue cooking, mixing frequently, for about 1 minute. Quickly add the pumpkin puree and mix well to avoid the garlic burning.
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

The real story behind the teardown of Duck & Bunny on Wickenden Street

PROVIDENCE — From the minute it opened slightly more than a decade ago, the Duck & Bunny was a hit. By offering an eclectic celebration of food and drink in a beautifully designed antique setting, it distinguished itself as unique. Tea sandwiches, creative crepes, cocktails and cupcakes were elegantly served. All this, and real porcelain, too, drew in diners who loved lavender, spice and everything nice.
Recipesrecipes.net

Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Whipping Cream Recipe

You’ll love the rich and dense filling of these pumpkin pie cupcakes. A light and fluffy cream cheese frosting adds some delicate balance. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and line a 12 muffin tin with liners. In a medium sized bowl whisk together pumpkin puree, sugar, eggs, vanilla and...
Mashed

The Story Behind The Invention Of Guinness' Black Velvet

All beer-loving fans will be able to tell you that Guinness is one of those brands that you can simply trust when you're in a fix and need a perfectly poured pint of cold beer. The brand, per its website, has been making a splash since its inception in 1759. Despite its long history, however, the company continues to innovate and push its boundaries. The website states, "...Many milestones mark the way on our long and illustrious path, we're not ones to rest on our laurels. As we like to put it: our greatest work is yet to come."
RestaurantsThrillist

The Real Story Behind the M&M's Pizza From 'The Princess Diaries'

Finally, we learn how that combo came into being. If you saw The Princess Diaries, Garry Marshall's 2001 adaptation of the Meg Cabot book, at an impressionable age, certain gestures became embedded in your mind as the epitome of romance. One was when a girl's foot pops up during a kiss; the other was a pizza studded with M&M's, a bizarre culinary touchstone that plays a crucial role in the climax of the film. Have I tried it? No. Do I think about it a lot? Yes. Does it sound good? Also no. But screenwriter Gina Wendkos swears it tastes great.
Recipesnachicago.com

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Muffins

2 cups gluten-free, all-purpose, whole-grain flour blend. 1 cup dairy-free chocolate chips (grain-sweetened) Preheat oven to 375° F. In a large bowl, combine mashed banana, pumpkin puree, maple syrup and vanilla. In a small bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. Transfer dry mixture to large bowl and mix together gently until well combined. Avoid over-mixing to prevent toughness in the final product. Fold in chocolate chips. Spoon batter into silicon muffin cups and bake for 20 minutes or until the muffins are lightly browned. Remove muffins from the oven and let cool for five minutes. Store in an airtight container.
Petslovefromtheoven.com

Pumpkin Dog Treats

Pumpkin Dog Treats are the perfect way to give your pup some extra love! Made with real pumpkin and peanut butter, these treats are guaranteed to get those tails wagging. Just like my popular Peanut Butter Dog Treats, these treats are quick and easy to make. Reasons To Make Pumpkin...
Recipeslocalemagazine.com

This Hendrick’s Cucumber Cocktail Recipe Is Summer in a Glass

When it comes to summer sippin’, we like to keep things light and fresh! Whether it’s a garden party, picnic or boozy backyard brunch, nothing beats a fizzy refreshment on a sunny-and-75 day. And believe it or not, World Cucumber Day is quickly approaching—a day when the noble cucumber receives the attention it deserves. Every June 14, Hendrick’s Gin celebrates this noble fruit and invites those with a crisp and curious mind to join them. As a tribute, we’re sharing a sumptuous summer cocktail recipe that’ll quench your thirst and leave you feelin’ cool as a, well, cucumber! Cucumber Gin Cocktail Recipe.
Musicallkpop.com

The story behind Yesung's "Beautiful Night"

“Beautiful Night” is Yesung’s fourth solo mini-album, and the concept he wanted to show in this album is the combination of romance and loneliness while being filled with thoughts on a dark night. Discussions for his solo album began last year, but Yesung wanted to prioritize the Super Junior K.R.Y. album with Kyuhyun and Ryeowook, which was released last summer because it had been so long since the unit was active. In the past, Yesung said he used to wonder, “Will people like my music? How can I make the listeners satisfied?” but with this album, he just wanted to show the music he liked.
Animalsindypl.org

Amazing and True Animal Stories

I'm sure you've heard people say that dogs are man's best friend. When you read some of these books, you'll discover that there are a lot of animals that have been man's best friend as well as best friends to each other! Who would have thought that a deer and a dog or a dog and a duck could be friends? Some of these animals just have the best life stories. Some are famous, like Koko the gorilla who learned American Sign Language. Or the 21 elephants that walked across the Brooklyn Bridge when it was built, just to prove it was safe! Or Eclipse, the dog that learned how to catch the bus to the dog park all by himself!
Food & DrinksChattanooga Times Free Press

Refresh yourself with these mint drinks

Mint has a great deal to say. This persistent perennial contributes refreshing coolness to food and drink, often with a bittersweet edge and sometimes spiked with notes of pepper. It's not subtle like some herbs, and makes its presence known in everything from cocktails to candy, regardless of whether the...
Food & Drinkstidymom.net

How To Make An Orange Julius

Learn how to make an Orange Julius at home! The irresistible cold-frothy blended drink is easy to make and tastes just like the one from the mall. With only four basic ingredients, this creamsicle-like drink is perfect to enjoy all summer long. Don’t just stop with an Orange Julius, try...
Drinkspmldaily.com

Beer makers UBL revamp look of popular Tusker Malt Lager

KAMPALA — Beverage makers Uganda Breweries Ltd, in a bid to stamp the position of Tusker Malt Lager as Africa’s leading premium beer, have unveiled a new look with a refreshed label. Accorsing to the Luzira-based beer makers, while the look has been refreshed, the liquid remains the same unmistakably...
TV & VideosVulture

The Unusual Story Behind a Forefather of Stand-up Comedy

Stand-up existed before the term “stand-up” did. As early as the 19th century, people performed stand-up-comedy-like routines, but they were parts of other types of shows, and no one thought it was its own thing — until they did. That, plus comedy’s ability to adapt to new venues, cultural moments, and technology, makes the history of stand-up so fascinating.
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

OF BIRD AND CAGE Review: Experience The Story Behind The Music

Presenting a unique game style that I can immediately tell you I hope to see become a regular genre that developers embrace, Of Bird And Cage takes players into the story behind the music. Capricia Productions has created a game that is literally led by the music album that was written with it. This truly was an interesting experience overall and I am glad they were able to work with All In! Games to get it published, but it definitely wasn’t without its issues as well.
Beauty & FashionRegister Citizen

Costuming 'Cruella': The Fashion Behind a Villainous Disney Origin Story

Cruella de Vil has always been known for her notorious and outlandish sartorial statements, but how her signature black-and-white looks came to be is a story unto itself. Director Craig Gillespie traces the Disney villain’s origin story in the new live-action feature film “Cruella,” which follows Estella (played by Emma Stone, who also serves as an executive producer), a young, quick-witted, fashion-obsessed orphan in 1970s London. The budding talent crosses paths with her nemesis, iconic designer Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), setting the stage for Estella’s descent into madness as vengeance-filled antihero Cruella, played by Glenn Close in 1996’s “101 Dalmatians.”