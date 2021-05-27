The Amazing Story Behind Pumpkin Pie

2 cups gluten-free, all-purpose, whole-grain flour blend. 1 cup dairy-free chocolate chips (grain-sweetened) Preheat oven to 375° F. In a large bowl, combine mashed banana, pumpkin puree, maple syrup and vanilla. In a small bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. Transfer dry mixture to large bowl and mix together gently until well combined. Avoid over-mixing to prevent toughness in the final product. Fold in chocolate chips. Spoon batter into silicon muffin cups and bake for 20 minutes or until the muffins are lightly browned. Remove muffins from the oven and let cool for five minutes. Store in an airtight container.