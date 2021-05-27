The Amazing Story Behind Pumpkin Pie

I'm sure you've heard people say that dogs are man's best friend. When you read some of these books, you'll discover that there are a lot of animals that have been man's best friend as well as best friends to each other! Who would have thought that a deer and a dog or a dog and a duck could be friends? Some of these animals just have the best life stories. Some are famous, like Koko the gorilla who learned American Sign Language. Or the 21 elephants that walked across the Brooklyn Bridge when it was built, just to prove it was safe! Or Eclipse, the dog that learned how to catch the bus to the dog park all by himself!