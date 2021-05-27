Cancel
Just Listed | Enchanting in Egret Landing | 384 Mahogany Point

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperience the 𝗣𝗢𝗪𝗘𝗥 of Home ECHOnomics... This home is built for family, fun and entertainment - just look at that super-private Key West style patio with pool, waterfall, sun shelf, and putt-putt! Stunning!. Egret Landing is a family-oriented community in A-rated school district- Residents enjoy tennis courts, playground, basketball, pool,...

Philadelphia, PAPhillymag.com

Just Listed: Rebuilt Traditional House in Wissinoming

The owners of this modern house inserted into a traditional shell have definitely broken it in since they remade it. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Our featured house today demonstrates that the urge to go modern is indeed...
Broadlands, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

21527 Harvest Green Terrace

Welcome home to Broadlands! Beautiful move-in ready 3 level townhome in a quiet cul-de-sac with attached garage that backs to trees. Enjoy fresh paint, new carpet, new fixtures and more! The main level is open and airy with plenty of natural light. Spacious and modern white kitchen with recessed lighting, hardwood floors, brand new stainless steel appliances, ample pantry space and a large island. The breakfast room is just off the kitchen and leads out to the refinished deck, which faces trees and offers privacy screens. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom with soaring vaulted ceilings, crown moulding, large walk-in closet and updated ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and the hall bathroom round out the top floor. Plenty of room for guests or working from home! Head downstairs to the flexible rec room that offers recessed lighting, gorgeous stained concrete floors, beautiful custom built-in's and a gas fireplace. Head outside to your private yard with a new brick paver patio! The yard could be easily fully fenced as both neighbors have already added fences. New windows on the front of the home, plus new sliding glass doors. New gutters being installed. New Water Heater. Enjoy all the Broadland amenities including 3 Community Pools, 9, Tennis Courts, Nature Center, Community Center (rentable for private functions), Fitness Center, 23 Tot lots, 150 Acres of trails, wetlands, & wildlife preserves for biking, walking, Professional landscaping, Community Newsletter, Community Events (concerts, movies, seasonal celebrations). Elementary school across the street via tunnel. Close to shopping including Trader Joe's, Loudoun One, Target, Whole Foods. Wegmans nearby! Near Leesburg Premium Outlets, Dulles Town Center, and more! Easy access to Dulles Toll Road, Sterling and Leesburg. A beautiful community, with plenty of parking and nature all around. Come see your new home today!
Yogatravelweekly.com

With St. Barts reopening, Le Barthelemy Hotel follows

Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa, located in Grand Cul-de-Sac on the northeastern side of St. Barts, has resumed operations following the French government's decision to reopen St. Barts' borders to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers on June 9. Although the island had previously been among the first in the Caribbean to...
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Sandals and Beaches to run live webinars from Caribbean

UK travel agents can tune into live webinars from Sandals and Beaches resorts in the Caribbean to learn more about the brands. Called ‘Let’s Talk – LIVE’, the webinars are designed for agents who may not be familiar with the Sandals and Beaches brands or for those who want to improve their knowledge of the resorts.
Worldgreatbritishlife.co.uk

Unique and unusual places to stay in Somerset

We list the weird and wonderful options Airbnb has to offer in Somerset for your perfect and unique holiday. This summer the word on everybody's lips is staycation. With abroad travel uncertain and possibly much more expensive than usual due to restrictions, many are looking closer to home. If you're craving for something a little more homely or different than a hotel, then Airbnb is the way to go with hundreds of options in Somerset alone.
LifestylePosted by
Woman's World

Check Your Wallets! There Is a $2 Million Dime Floating Around

Prepare to regret not stopping to pick up every piece of spare change you see on the sidewalk; there’s a dime out there worth a whopping $1.9 million. Yowza! Surely you know that old, rare coins are worth a heck of a lot more than when they were minted, but there’s no denying that $2 million is quite literally a pretty hefty chunk of change.
Mclean, VAhellovirginia.com

1650 SILVER HILL DRIVE #2507, MCLEAN, VA 22102

Stunning Penthouse on the 25th floor with almost 2500 sqft of delightful open floor plan with walls of expansive windows that grant an abundance of natural light and breathtaking views of the city! This exquisite unit has 2 huge Bedrooms, a large Den, 2.5 luxury Bathrooms with Italian vanities, and an incredible (almost 900 sqft) airy Outdoor Terrace in front of the living/dining area, and an almost 230 sqft Balcony alongside the bedrooms! The Kitchen has custom Italian cabinets, Quartz counters, panelized Bosch refrigerator and Dishwasher! The walk-in closet in the master suite has been updated with custom designed California Closet! The toilet in the master-bath was replaced by a smart toilet with remote! The Den was updated with extensive built-ins! The two assigned storage spaces located on the 9th floor has been turned into one large storage with custom made closets for more convenience! This unit comes with two parking spaces on the 7th floor! **As one of the Tysons' newest luxurious condominium, Verse, was designed by an award-winning architecture firm. It features 25 stories of iconic luxury with just two penthouses on the 25th floor! This exquisite condominium residence is ideally located at The Boro, Tysons newly planned community. This outstanding condo is perfectly arranged for a comfortable life style. Modern yet warm, it features refined, classic finishes, contemporary interior detailing and architecturally integrated lighting throughout every space. This is an exquisite place to comfortably entertain and call home. Take advantage of a world of remarkable amenities! 24-hour Concierge, Fitness Center with a separate Yoga studio, luxury Club House, Meeting room, Swimming Pool (located in the 14th floor of Bolden building connected with an internal bridge), Guest Suite, an outstanding One Acre Sky Park on the rooftop, Amazon Hub in the mail room, and the list goes on! This is a world-class residence. Minutes to Metro Silver Line, restaurants, Flagship Whole Foods Market, shops and local boutiques** Don't miss the opportunity to own an exceptional piece of property!
Grocery & Supermaketcastleinsider.com

Food Marketplace Kiosks Announced For EPCOT’s International Food & Wine Festival Presented by CORKCICLE®

Some dont open until October 1, on the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. The Alps – Opening October 1 Indulge in comforting Alpine cuisine, like warm Raclette Swiss cheese served with a baguette. Australia Embark on a culinary journey Down Under as you sample popular Australian dishes. Appleseed Orchard Celebrate autumn with delicious apple creations paired with ciders and beers. Belgium...
Lifestylelatteluxurynews.com

Swan Hellenic launches 20% off ‘Spring Sale’

Is offering a 20% discount off brochure pricing on all cruises as part of a Spring Sale to mark the company’s return with three new five-star ships and cultural expedition cruise itineraries across the globe. Running until 31 July 2021, the celebration sale includes a gift of $300 onboard spending...
TravelHotel Online

7Pines Resort Ibiza Part of the Destination by Hyatt Brand Opens

CHICAGO – June 8, 2021 –Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today the opening of 7Pines Resort Ibiza, part of Destination by Hyatt. The 185-all-suite luxury clifftop resort welcomes guests to one of the most popular spots on the island and offers amenities fit for any occasion. The Destination by Hyatt...
Travelattractionsmagazine.com

Baha Mar unveils new Baha Bay beachfront water park with 24 slides

Baha Mar, the leading resort destination in The Bahamas and home to Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood resorts, has announced that Baha Bay water park will open on July 2, 2021, exclusively for Baha Mar guests. The new $200 million, 15-acre luxury beachfront water park will feature 24 water slides,...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman glues 7700 pennies to her bathroom floor and potentially misses out on a fortune

A woman spent 16 hours gluing down 7,700 pennies to decorate her bathroom floor.Jordan Darian posted a TikTok video of the renovation at her home in West Hollywood, California, and it has already got more than 20 million views.Ms Darian, the co-founder of a female-focussed CBD brand, glued the one cent coins down on top of the existing wood-effect tiles.She then sealed the floor with $300 worth of glue.“$77 that no one can ever spend again,” joked Ms Darian as she filmed the DIY process.She added: “Took me 16 hours to penny the floor. I used Elmer’s glue to secure...
Video Gamestinycartridge.com

Eagerly awaiting tiny tate Taito Egret II

It’s another tiny arcade cabinet!!! This time with Taito games! The Egret 2 mini, out next March for around $170, comes packed with 40 games including Bubble Bobble, Rastan Saga, New Zealand Story, and the excellently named Violence Fight. Optional accessories include gamepads, player 2 joysticks, and, sigh, a $100+...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

32 Mahogany Drive

Attention First Time Home Buyers and Investors!! This adorable three bedroom and one and half bath, middle of group town home in Timberbrook is ready for new owners. This house sports newer carpeting, a spacious deck and a freshly painted kitchen. With a short commute to downtown North East, Rt. 40 and IS 95; this house is sure to hit your check boxes. All this house needs is your final touches!
Shenandoah, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

28722 Enchanted Drive

Bathroom(s): 2.0 Total Area: 2335 Sq. Ft. Great Opportunity to Remodel a 1-Story Home with a Big Floor Plan in Shenandoah Valley and so Convenient to I-45, Shopping, Restaurants, Hospitals and ALL The Woodlands' Amenities. This Home Features an Outstanding Layout w/Large Room Sizes that are Hard to Find. It's Perfect for Someone who wants to Re-Do a Home and Make it Their Own! Highlights are the Vaulted Exposed Beam Ceiling in the Family Room w/Brick Fireplace, Both Formals, 4 Generous-Sized Bedrooms, New A/C, Covered Patio, a Lush Backyard & Detached 2-Car Garage w/Carport for Additional Parking. LOW TAXES & NO MUD TAX!
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

A New Adults-Only Resort Is Open in Punta Cana

The newest adults-only resort in the Dominican Republic has held its grand opening in Punta Cana, Caribbean Journal has learned. The new all-inclusive Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana, the first-ever Live Aqua resort outside of Mexico, officially debuted this week. Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader was on hand for...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
BoardingArea

St. Regis Bermuda Resort Now Open

Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. The St. Regis Bermuda Resort officially opened today marking Marriott’s first resort on the island. As a Category 8, Marriott Bonvoy members will be able to redeem standard rooms from 85,000 points per night. The property is located in...