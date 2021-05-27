Braddock Chosen as New Lakeview MS Principal

WARSAW — The Pike Lake Association will have its spring meeting at 10 a.m. May 15, in the fireman’s building located near the campground. Updates will be given on the work the City of Warsaw is doing to stabilize the shoreline, the stream bank stabilization project along Deeds Creek, the dredging study completed utilizing LARE Grant funding from the state of Indiana and summer weed control. Anyone interested is welcome to attend but only members have voting privileges. You may join at the meeting if you have not already done so.