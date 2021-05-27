Cancel
Warsaw, IN

Braddock Chosen as New Lakeview MS Principal

By Roger Grossman
News Now Warsaw
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTodd Braddock will be the new principal at Warsaw’s Lakeview Middle School pending school board approval. Braddock is a 2004 Warsaw graduate who has been Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Lakeview for the last three school years. He replaces Amy Sivley, who is leaving Warsaw to become the new superintendent at Wabash. Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Dr. Dani Barkey says the search for a new assistant principal and athletic director will start immediately.

