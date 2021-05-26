Cancel
Jon Pardi, Old Dominion + More Shape the 10 Hottest Songs of Summer 2021 List

By Billy Dukes
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The hottest country songs of summer 2021 aren't all party songs, because summer is so much more than a party. Love and heartbreak songs help make up this mostly feel-good playlist of tracks from hitmakers and newcomers. It's a diverse list of 10 great summer songs for the 2021 version...

KOEL 950 AM

Top 5 Jon Pardi Songs

California country crooner Jon Pardi has more than a few hit singles and hot tracks under his belt. His trademark blending of traditional country vocals and rock 'n' roll instrumentals has put Pardi at the forefront the genre's pack of rising stars. The songs on The Boot's list of Top...
2021 CMT Music Awards Nominations

Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert lead the the 2021 CMT Music Awards nominees as they were announced today (5/13), for the most nominations with four nominations each, including “Female Video of the Year,” “Collaborative Video of the Year,” and two nominations each for “Video of the Year.”. Artists with three...
Jon Pardi’s “Tequila Little Time” Music Video – Out Now

Jon Pardi‘s climbing the country airplay chart with his new one, “Tequila Little Time.”. When it comes to a fun, summer, party time song — Jon thinks this one is good for any and everywhere, “I feel like this goes great on a boat, a lake or pool and just any kind of atmosphere of having a good time.”
Old Dominion Drop New Single ‘I Was On A Boat That Day’

Frontman Matt Ramsey told Country 101.3 KFDI in Wichita, Kansas, the idea for the song began six or seven years ago, around the same time as the band was writing their hit “Break Up With Him.”. “We were kicking it around for a long time. We’d bring it up and...
Old Dominion Set a Course for Summer in ‘I Was On a Boat That Day’

Hit makers Old Dominion let their worries float away with the new track, “I Was On a Boat That Day,” setting a course for good times with a true summertime jam. Full of joy and finding the band at their fun-loving emotional peak, the bright-and-sunny track is all about leaving your cares at the dock. Drenched in sun even as a breakup unfolds, lead singer Matthew Ramsey gets his sonic sea legs, leading the country hit makers through a surly singalong with an accordion (and some tequila) pumping up the smile-factor.
Old Dominion Releases New Single, Video Today

Old Dominion‘s new single is being released today (Friday, May 21st) and it's called “I Was On A Boat That Day.” It's the lead single from the band's upcoming fourth studio album, and as Matthew Ramsey tells us, it's a song that almost wasn't. “It started around the same time that we started writing “Break Up With Him.” We had this idea we were kicking it around for a long time, and we bring it up and shoot it down. I don’t know how many times we decided not to write this song. And then for whatever reason, when we were in Asheville, North Carolina, making this album, it came up again and we sort of laughed like it was a joke, but then our co-writers Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne helped us see the light that it actually was not a joke title. It was actually a really fun title. So we wrote it.”
Old Dominion’s Day On a Boat Started Out as a Joke

The guys in Old Dominion say their new song “I Was On A Boat That Day” has been around since their debut hit “Break Up With Him” — but they just thought it was a joking title. Lead singer Matthew Ramsey shares the story, “We had this idea we were...
102.3 The Bull

5 Hottest Summer Tours for Summer 2021

Summer 2021 is about getting back to normal in country music, and the year's hottest tours reflect an energy that's 18 years in the making. Headliners like Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley sell tickets, but their opening acts make a great tour. There are some new names opening country music's hottest traveling road shows in 2021. Think about it — it's been a full album cycle since artists last hit the road, and some newcomers (Travis Denning, Lainey Wilson) didn't rest. Scroll down to see all five tours on this Taste of Country summer Hot List.
“Pardi Animals”: Jon Pardi introduces his new farm animals

When he’s not performing in front of an arena full of fans, Jon Pardi is keeping things in line on his Nashville farm. After posting photos of cows he recently introduced to his Nashville property, the chart-topping singer shared a video on social media on Monday officially introducing his farm animals. “Your dreams are coming true,” he teased.
99.5 WKDQ

Old Dominion Plot Ballpark Tour Dates for 2021

Old Dominion are making up for lost time by making extra big plans for 2021. The award-winning country group has revealed plans for a string of special shows in ballparks across America for the summer of 2021, just weeks after announcing a full-scale tour. The band consisting of Matthew Ramsey,...
97.5 WOKQ

Did You Know Jon Pardi Can Do a Mean Goat Impression?

It is always a lot of fun to get some quality hang time with our favorite country artists! Last night Jon Pardi was kind enough to hop on a Zoom with Chio and I and a few listeners to celebrate his new single which is a JAM it's called "Tequila Little Time". Here's the video if you haven't seen it yet:
Taste of Country

Poll: What Country Album Are You Most Excited for in June 2021?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!
OBA

Jon Pardi shoots new music video at Flora-Bama

(OBA®) - Orange Beach, AL - Jon Pardi and his group stopped by the Flora-Bama recently and shot the video for his new release "Tequila Little Time" which is perfect to announce on Cinco de Mayo. Pardi is a CMA and ACM award winner. ﻿. "Tequila Little Time" comes from...
Jon Pardi at Bonnaroo Farm

Jon Pardi performs at the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, TN on May 29th! Listen to Tony and Kris this week for your chance to win a 4-person pod!. Tickets on sale now at bonnaroofarm.com. Jon Pardi. The ACM/CMA award-winning artist recently released Country radio single “Tequila Little Time,” the follow...