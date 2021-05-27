Cancel
Laker Baseball team wraps up regular season today

By Zac Oakes
lakercountry.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Russell County Laker Baseball team wraps up the regular season today with a road matchup at Bardstown. The Tigers enter with a record of 24-10. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT.

