Public Health

Who have provinces pegged to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks?

By Canadian Press
stalberttoday.ca
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 vaccine supplies ramp up across the country, most provinces and territories have released details of who can expect to receive a shot in the coming weeks. Health Canada says up to 37 million doses of vaccine could be shipped in May and June, but only 20.3 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 1.04 million doses of Moderna are confirmed. The remaining 11.3 million doses of Moderna, and another four million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca from various sources are still tentative.

Justin Trudeau
Americas
Health
Pfizer
Moderna
AstraZeneca
Public Health
Vaccines
Public HealthVermilion Standard

Alberta students in Grades 1 to 3 who have fallen behind due to COVID-19 will receive additional support this fall

Alberta students in Grades 1 to 3 who are identified as needing additional learning supports due to COVID-19 disruptions will have access to targeted programming this fall. The provincial government announced up to $45-million in new funding Friday to “close the gap” in literacy and numeracy learning with up to 16 weeks of intervention in small group sessions.
Public HealthNarcity

Canada Has Officially Decided That It's Safe To Mix & Match Some COVID-19 Vaccines

Canada is updating its guidelines when it comes to mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines, according to the country's leading public health officials. On Tuesday, June 1, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo confirmed that Canadians will be able to combine AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses interchangeably in certain situations.
Scienceokotokstoday.ca

AstraZeneca expiry change based on science but communication is key: experts

OTTAWA — Many immunologists and infectious disease experts are rushing to convince Canadians that extending the expiration date on some Oxford-AstraZeneca doses is a normal and scientifically sound decision. Health Canada said Saturday it had approved adding another month to the shelf life of two lots of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that...
Health Serviceslivewirecalgary.com

Expand temporary COVID-19 vaccination clinics, Mayor Nenshi says

Calgary’s mayor would like to see the province’s temporary vaccination clinics “massively expanded” as the Alberta re-opening plan kicks off today. In Monday’s combined meeting of council, Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Sue Henry said there’s been a significant improvement in overall COVID-19 cases counts in Calgary. Chief Henry pointed...
Public Healthboundarycreektimes.com

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection decline continues, 11 deaths on weekend

B.C. public health officials reported a continued decline in COVID-19 infections Monday, as the vaccination program continues to reach more people. There were 258 new coronavirus cases recorded Saturday, 238 as of Sunday and 212 on Monday, with local travel and indoor dining allowed for the second week. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said caution is still in order, as the incubation period for people exposed during the Victoria Day long weekend would begin showing up as new cases around this time.
WorldPosted by
TheConversationAU

COVID is surging in the world's most vaccinated country. Why?

The small archipelago nation of Seychelles, northeast of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean, has emerged as the world’s most vaccinated country for COVID-19. Around 71% of people have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 62% have been fully vaccinated. Of these, 57% have received the Sinopharm vaccine, and 43% AstraZeneca. Despite this, there has been a recent surge in cases, with 37% of new active cases and 20% of hospital cases being fully vaccinated. The country has had to reimpose some restrictions. How can this be happening? There are several possible explanations: the herd immunity threshold has not...
Public HealthVermilion Standard

Alberta accepts ICU patients from Manitoba; 384 active cases in RMWB

Alberta Health Service (AHS) is accepting critical care patients from Manitoba’s hospitals as that province’s health system struggles with a third COVID-19 wave. In a Wednesday statement, AHS said up to 10 intensive care patients will be transferred to hospitals in Edmonton or Calgary. While Alberta’s hospitalizations have been falling, Manitoba’s hospitals are expected to see COVID-19 patient numbers peak next week.
Healthhealthing.ca

Health Canada agrees to extend shelf-life of AstraZeneca vaccine

Will Health Canada’s decision to grant an extension to the best-before date on thousands of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses further spook public confidence in the troubled shots, or is there nothing really magical about drug expiry dates?. The drug regulator offered few details Saturday when it announced it was granting...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Educationbizxmagazine.com

Remote Learning to Continue Across Ontario

Home » Windsor News » Remote Learning to Continue Across Ontario. Remote Learning to Continue across Ontario for the Remainder of School Year. Ontario Accelerating Vaccinations to Support a Safer Summer and Return to In-Person Learning in September. To best protect Ontario families from the fast growing B.1.617.2 variant, and...
Healthnovascotia.ca

Nova Scotia Resumes Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine

Nova Scotia will resume the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for second doses only, effective today, June 1. The decision comes after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization updated its guidance on the interchangeability of COVID-19 vaccines approved for use by Health Canada. Nova Scotians will have more options when...
Public Healththevoiceofpelham.ca

Youth vaccination clinics start June 14

Youth and family Covid-19 vaccination clinics come to Niagara. In a statement released Wednesday, June 2, ​Niagara Region Public Health announced a run of vaccination clinics tailored for youth and their families, beginning June 14. The clinics are available now for booking through the provincial booking system, for those 12-17 years old and their families, at the following locations: