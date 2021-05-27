Cancel
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts school attendance: Search the database to see districts with high and low absentee rates

By Melissa Hanson
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 6 days ago
In a school year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, some Massachusetts school districts saw an increasing number of students who missed class. The pandemic forced schools to rely on remote learning for parts of the year, a requirement that highlighted inequities already faced by families. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, however, some districts reported attendance rates close to 100, according to a data from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

