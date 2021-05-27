Cancel
Elizabeth Glenn Floyd Moffett

By Uniontown author releases horror novel
heraldstandard.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinister Elizabeth "Sis" Glenn Floyd Moffett, 80, of Fairbanks, was called home to be with her Lord Thursday, May 20, 2021, in the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, with her loving family by her side. She was born July 17, 1940, a daughter of the late Charles and Carrie Belle Floyd in Fairbanks.

www.heraldstandard.com
Columbiana, ALShelby Reporter

Mary Elizabeth Burks

Mary Elizabeth Burks, age 81, of Columbiana, passed away Wednesday, May 19. The graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, May 21 at Forest Hill Cemetery with Father Ray Dunmyer officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing. Mary was born on January 13, 1940, the daughter of Harry O. and...
Jackson, ALsouthalabamian.com

Salli Elizabeth Parden

Salli Elizabeth Parden, age 10 months, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital in Mobile. She was born there on July 11, 2020 to Jessica Thomas and Lane Parden. Described by her mother as a “sassy diva,” she enjoyed playing with her brother and watching him play baseball and basketball. She loved being outside and riding in the golf cart. She even visited Orange Beach and Bryant Denny in Tuscaloosa. She was fascinated with colorful lights, especially those on Christmas trees.
Calverton, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Elizabeth ter Kuile, 97

Elizabeth ter Kuile of Calverton died on May 17, 2021 at her home. She was 97 years old. She was born on May 2, 1924 in the Bronx to Archibald and Gane Tesseyman. She worked as a secretary for the Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Old Steeple Community Church and was a former president of the Riverhead Woman’s Club. Her hobbies included painting and animals.
Theater & DanceCrescent-News

Fairview Elizabeth Meyer

Parents: Joseph and Diane Meyer, Ney. Activities and awards: Honors diploma, National Honor Society, student council, band, cheerleading, musical, dance, community service through National Honor Society, holiday entertainment in local theaters, student mentoring, active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Post high school plans: Elizabeth will study nursing at St....
ObituariesDaily Inter Lake

Richard Glenn, 84

Richard Glenn, 84, longtime resident of Illinois and recent resident of Northwest Montana, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born in Missouri in 1936. He attended the University of Kansas and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering and was then commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy and traveled extensively around the world in service to his country. During this time, he married his high school sweetheart, Margot.
Palmyra, PAthesunontheweb.com

Glenn D. Steyers

Glenn David Steyers, 66, from Campbelltown, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Born on Oct. 24, 1954, in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Glenn Edward Steyers and Gloria Jean (Seifert) Stayers from State College. A graduate of State College Area High School, he moved to...
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

Fr. Glenn: True Horizons

Well, it’s graduation season again and so edifying to watch the newly-minted graduates—all grins—looking forward to new lives and adventures ahead. While few of us who are older and have a number of years—or decades—under our belts since our own time to “walk the stage” would care to repeat those early times in our lives, we certainly can remember the excitement when all vistas were opening before us.
Charitiesbizjournals

Courtney Roy Branigan

Chief Campaign Officer at Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology. With over 20 years of expertise in generating revenue and increasing support for nonprofits, Courtney Roy-Branigan joins the BFIT team to manage and direct the organization’s fundraising efforts. Prior to joining BFIT, Courtney’s experience in campaign management resulted in exceeding annual goals for organizations such as Entrepreneurship for All, resulting in a $1.5M gift for the national expansion for EforAll's programs, and Plimoth/Patuxet Museum, where she led a $17M fundraising campaign.
Arlington, SDfnal.gov

In memoriam: Glenn Lee

With great sadness we report Glenn Lee died on May 11. One of the first engineers to be employed by Fermilab, Lee began his career here in 1967. Aside from his long history with the lab, which included working on the preaccelerator, he was recognized as recently as 2018 at the lab with a Fermilab Inventor Award.
Obituariesstalberttoday.ca

MUNRO, May Mary

Heaven gained the most incredible angel Thursday. May Mary was the definition of independence and determination. She was a social butterfly who cared so deeply for all those around her. May Mary passed away peacefully in her sleep following a brief stay at the Sturgeon Hospital. An adored mother, wife, mother-in-law and grandmother, many happy memories will live on through her daughter, Joanne (Gordon); daughter-in-law, Debbie; and seven grandchildren, Courtney (Cam), Sarah, Alyssa (Zach), James, Mike, Christine (Nathan) and Joey.
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

Fr. Glenn: Being Of Service

And so we come to Memorial Day weekend again and remember those who have died in our service, not only to our nation, but to our states and all local communities … those who go forth by night and day, in sun, rain or snow, often not certain whether they will return. That’s something we, the served, don’t consider enough, I think. When the soldier boards the helo, straps on a parachute or trusts himself to the rappelling line even in peacetime, he knows that lots of things can go tragically wrong. And then … multiply the risk when he/she is in a combat zone. And yet the same is true for many first responders. Each time that policeman goes out, he has no idea what will face him/her that day—the drugged-up robber with a gun, the traffic-stopped heroin trafficker, the blindly-furious domestic abuser, or even a blown tire which could send him careening into a concrete barrier during a high-speed chase. Or the firefighter caught under a collapsed burning structure. These dangers which they—and many others—face daily while serving us deserves respect.
Franklin, GAtimes-georgian.com

Elizabeth Ivey

Mrs. Minnie Elizabeth Vaughan Ivey, 90, beloved teacher and resident of Franklin, (Glenloch Community) passed away on May 22, 2021. Her funeral services were held on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Centralhatchee First Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Williams and Bro. Scott Bailey officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.