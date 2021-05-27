Elizabeth Glenn Floyd Moffett

And so we come to Memorial Day weekend again and remember those who have died in our service, not only to our nation, but to our states and all local communities … those who go forth by night and day, in sun, rain or snow, often not certain whether they will return. That’s something we, the served, don’t consider enough, I think. When the soldier boards the helo, straps on a parachute or trusts himself to the rappelling line even in peacetime, he knows that lots of things can go tragically wrong. And then … multiply the risk when he/she is in a combat zone. And yet the same is true for many first responders. Each time that policeman goes out, he has no idea what will face him/her that day—the drugged-up robber with a gun, the traffic-stopped heroin trafficker, the blindly-furious domestic abuser, or even a blown tire which could send him careening into a concrete barrier during a high-speed chase. Or the firefighter caught under a collapsed burning structure. These dangers which they—and many others—face daily while serving us deserves respect.