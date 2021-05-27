Photo of the Day: May 27, 2021

Nashville, TN— May 28, 2021 – Worldwide Stages (“WWS”) today announced its acquisition of the 355,000-square-foot, 38-acre Northfield Conference Center in Spring Hill, Tennessee (just south of Nashville, TN | Music City, USA), originally home to General Motor’s Saturn Headquarters. WWS will redevelop the complex into a series of large sound stages where top music acts will build and rehearse their performances prior to their national tours. The complex will also include space for vendors to the music touring industry and provide the full range of services required by top music acts, all in one secure creative campus location. The first rehearsal sound stages will be available in the fourth quarter of 2021.