Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamson County, TN

Photo of the Day: May 27, 2021

By Andrea Hinds
Posted by 
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

williamsonsource.com
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Williamson County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Williamson County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Today#Breezeway#The Heritage Foundation#John Herbert House#Photo#Today#Home#Green Spaces#Landscape
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Politics
Related
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Photos & Video: Franklin Memorial Day Service 2021

On Monday, May 31, a Memorial Day service was held in downtown Franklin at Five Points. The in-person event carried on the tradition of the posting of the colors, wreath-laying ceremony, flag folding ceremony, and words from the special speaker, Command Sergeant Major, Michael T. Hall, US Army Retired. Each...
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Heritage Foundation Announces Summer Education Program

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN announces two education and preservation initiatives for 2021 – each making renowned local and national historic preservation leaders accessible to educators and citizens of Williamson County. The first annual Summer Educator Institute: Finding Freedom, Building Community being held Saturday, June 12 from 8...
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Relocating to Williamson County: An Insider’s Guide

Williamson County, TN, just a few miles south of Nashville, gives you easy access to the city while offering enough so that you don’t ever have to leave! The perks of a large metropolis with the Southern gentility of smaller towns, it’s no surprise this metro area is in the top 25 of both places to live and to retire. Whether you already have a plan to move to Williamson County or are considering the change and want to know more, the team at Warren Bradley Partners is happy to give you an insider’s guide to all the reasons why Williamson County is such an idyllic place to move.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Recipe: Loveless Cafe’s Blackberry BBQ Ribs

If you want to impress your family and guests this Memorial weekend, try this recipe from Loveless Cafe for their Blackberry BBQ ribs. The best part, just a few ingredients create a big flavor that will have your guests coming back for more. SERVINGS: 2 RACKS OF RIBS. INGREDIENTS. 2...
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Rescue of the Week: Ranger

Kittens like Ranger take the spotlight this week as Williamson County Animal Center focuses on a new Kitten Rescue & Rehome program for Williamson County residents. Two to three hundred kittens have come into the shelter in May, and more are expected throughout the summer months. At eight weeks of age, Ranger is ready for adoption!
SciencePosted by
Williamson Source

What is Biodiversity and Why it Matters

Biodiversity refers to the variety of life in an environment, whether that’s a specific ecosystem or the entire, beautiful planet Earth. And on May 22, 2021, the 15th International Biodiversity Day was celebrated. International days such as this are intended to unite people in a common goal and educate us on the importance of issues such as biological diversity.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Worldwide Stages Acquires Northfield Conference Center Property

Nashville, TN— May 28, 2021 – Worldwide Stages (“WWS”) today announced its acquisition of the 355,000-square-foot, 38-acre Northfield Conference Center in Spring Hill, Tennessee (just south of Nashville, TN | Music City, USA), originally home to General Motor’s Saturn Headquarters. WWS will redevelop the complex into a series of large sound stages where top music acts will build and rehearse their performances prior to their national tours. The complex will also include space for vendors to the music touring industry and provide the full range of services required by top music acts, all in one secure creative campus location. The first rehearsal sound stages will be available in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Today’s Top Stories: May 27, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 27, 2021. 1GoFundMe Created to Support Spring Hill Family After Fatal Lake Accident. A GoFundMe has been created to support the family of Stephen Kyle Anderson, of Spring Hill, who sustained fatal injuries from an accident on the lake and passed away May 22. Read More.
CharitiesPosted by
Williamson Source

Oak View Elementary Students Raise Money for Refuge Center

Students at Oak View Elementary are donating more than $1,500 to a local organization to help their community. The student council, made up of fourth and fifth grade students, organized a donation drive and collectively decided to support the Refuge Center, which provides counseling for children and adults. The students and OVES teacher Laura Hurd presented the money to one of the organization’s representatives Monday, May 17.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Onyx & Alabaster Opens in New Location

The design studio created by interior designer Tanya Hembree, Onyx & Alabaster opens at its new location today, Wednesday, May 26 at 234 Public Square in downtown Franklin. The studio’s previous location was on 2nd Avenue North in downtown Franklin. Onyx & Alabaster will officially open at 12:30 pm with...
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Morning Source: Elisabeth Donaldson and Ryann Liebl

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Elisabeth Donaldson and Ryann Liebl who appear in the film “Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip.”. “Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip” is a heartfelt, laugh out loud buddy movie, written and directed by actress Ryann Liebl. This film, in the vein of Bridesmaids mixed with Grumpy Old Men, takes the audience on a journey of what it means to be a woman and balance life.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Photos: Inaugural Bourbon & Bubbles Fest in Franklin

The inaugural Bourbon & Bubbles Fest took place at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin on Saturday, May 22. Crowds filled The Park at Harlinsdale as the sun set on the farm. Attendees tasted libations of bourbon, spirits, wine, sparkling wine, prosecco, beer, and seltzers while enjoying live music. Featured beverage companies...
Williamson County, TNfranklinis.com

BIG HARPETH CLASSIC TENNIS TOURNAMENT

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) proudly presents the 26th Annual Big Harpeth Classic tennis tournament June 4-6, 2021 at various courts across Williamson County. Adult singles, doubles and mixed doubles competition in N.T.R.P (National Tennis Rating Program) skill levels, from 3.0 to 4.0, an Open division and...
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Williamson County Animal Center Gets ‘Mutt Nation’ Grant

Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) in Franklin, TN has been named the Tennessee shelter recipient of Miranda Lambert’s Mutt Nation grant for 2021. Mutt Nation evaluates the adoption rate, volunteerism and community presence of each qualified shelter, awarding $5,000 to a pet rescue organization in each state. WCAC ended 2020 with a 96.5% total live release rate, 15,559 volunteer hours and 2,720 animals spayed or neutered.
Williamson County, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Independence students raise $27K for local Ronald McDonald House

In a school year where fundraising was perhaps more challenging than usual, the Independence Girls Cotillion significantly surpassed their previous year's total in 2020-21 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville. The group of junior and senior girls raises money for a nonprofit or charity every year and participates...
Franklin, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Marketing Worx celebrates Franklin launch

Marketing Worx hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its launch in Franklin Thursday at Williamson, Inc.’s new headquarters in Cool Springs in the McEwen Northside development. The business offers a variety of services, including direct mailing, website creation, social media and targeted postcards. “Our business here is really different...
Williamson County, TNwilliamsonherald.com

County fair event guidelines, requirements announced

Local bakers, raisers, makers and creators can now begin planning their competitive events entries for the 2021 Williamson County Fair. The Competitive Events Premium Catalog is available online only this year with details for entries in categories such as Agriculture, Creative Arts, Culinary Arts, Cultural Arts, Livestock, Youth and the Fairest of the Fair Pageant.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Casting Crowns drive-in concert has been rescheduled for May 14 at Rippavilla in Spring Hill benefitting The Well Outreach. The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin. Held at Jamison Theater at the Factory in Franklin. Hosted by the long-time Rodeo Announcer, Roger Mooney. Be a part of the Tradition...