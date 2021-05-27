Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Local cruise leaders work to get ships sailing by summer

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D4Slk_0aD54qQp00

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Cruise industry leaders are still working to get ships sailing with passengers again by this summer.

Royal Caribbean got approved for a trial cruise in Miami, and Canaveral Port Authority CEO Capt. John Murray said other companies are working on agreements to do something similar.

Murray said three out of the four major cruise lines have port agreements and have sent paperwork to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to get approval for a local trial cruise.

“We’re expecting to get some good news throughout the week,” Murry said.

While awaiting the CDC, the cruises are preparing by vaccinating American cruise line workers and working on ways to get vaccines to workers who live abroad and may not have access.

Murray told Channel 9 the simulated sailings will involve a lot of testing and CDC oversight.

READ: What is a vaccine passport, and why do Biden and 20 states oppose it?

©2021 Cox Media Group

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
34K+
Followers
46K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Miami, FL
Vaccines
City
Port Canaveral, FL
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Industry
Miami, FL
Business
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Industry
Miami, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Cruises#Cruise Line#Cdc#Cruise Control#Royal Caribbean#Canaveral Port Authority#Cdc#American#Channel 9#Cox Media Group#Sailing#Cruise Industry Leaders#Port Agreements#Fla#Paperwork#Disease Control#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Industry
Related
Travelnewsverses.com

CDC Approves Take a look at Voyages for Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line is the most recent cruise ship line to be authorized for check voyages by the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC). “We have now reached an essential subsequent step towards our gradual and accountable resumption of service, and are grateful for the productive dialogue with state, native and federal officers, the CDC and others in our business that has made this potential,” mentioned Disney Cruise Line spokeswoman Cynthia Martinez in an emailed assertion in line with the Orlando Sentinel. “We stay up for our superb crew as soon as once more creating magic for our company and to serving to the numerous employees who assist our business get again to work.”
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Disney Announces WHEN it Will Begin Test Cruises

We’ve been closely following the situation with the Disney Cruise Line. As the big debut of the newest ship, the Disney Wish, draws nearer, the Disney Cruise Line’s departures have remained suspended. However, the CDC recently announced requirements for cruises to resume under its Framework for Conditional Sailing Order, and we’re starting to see more progress.
Traveltravelweekly.com

Disney Dream conducting test cruise in late June

The CDC has approved a two-night test sailing of the Disney Dream on June 29 from Port Canaveral, Fla. In a letter to Disney Cruise Line crew, Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Signature Experience, called the approval “a critically important milestone for Disney Cruise Line,” reported Crew Center. Mazloum said...
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Gets Nod for Test Sailing

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has received a green light from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to run a test cruise, the company said. The closed-group, simulated sailing will include a full evaluation of the company’s cleanliness and safety protocols. A small, private group of pre-selected, fully-vaccinated passengers will...
Bayonne, NJcruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Plans to Resume Sailings From Bayonne, New Jersey

Cruises will return to the North East of the United States in August of this year. Mayor Jimmy Davis announced the return of Royal Caribbean to Port Liberty in Bayonne, New Jersey. The announcement comes after intensive talks between the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, local and...
Travelmaritime-executive.com

Disney is Second Cruise Line CDC Permits to Operate Test Cruise

Disney Cruise Line became the second cruise company to receive approval from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to operate a simulated cruise from a US port as a step toward resuming revenue service. The trip planned for the end of June is also the first cruise scheduled to sail from Port Canaveral, Florida.
Lifestyletravelweekly.com

Is cruising from Caribbean homeports losing steam?

In March, as the cruise industry's frustration with the CDC reached a fever pitch, the cruise lines began scheduling cruises for Americans just outside U.S. borders, from countries such as the Bahamas, St. Maarten, Jamaica and Bermuda. The sailings gave Americans itineraries they could actually book, departing from places that,...
Travelcruzely.com

Why You Likely Won’t Get to Sail on a Volunteer Test Cruise

Since simulated voyages — also known as test cruises — were first laid out by the CDC as a condition for cruising to return, there has been big interest in these trips. How will they work? When will they sail? And most importantly: How do I get a spot on one of the volunteer trips?
Travelcruzely.com

More Non-U.S. Cruises Cancelled With Stateside Trips on the Horizon

As promised, the eventual restart of cruising from the United States is leading to a crazy time for trying to plan a trip. Details continue to be worked out, health rules put in place (and then changed), and cruise lines keep adjusting schedules. Now one major line — Norwegian Cruise...