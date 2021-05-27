GoFundMe Created to Support Spring Hill Family After Fatal Lake Accident

A GoFundMe has been created to support the family of Stephen Kyle Anderson, of Spring Hill, who sustained fatal injuries from an accident on the lake and passed away May 22. Via the GoFundMe page, it states, “Our dear friend, Brittany Anderson, lost her husband and best friend, on Saturday, May 22nd. Kyle Anderson was a wonderful husband and partner to Brittany and an incredible father to their two beautiful children, Bennett and Sawyer.”