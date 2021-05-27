Cancel
Keene, NH

The Changing Face of Keene’s Annual Art Walk

By Nicole S. Colson
Keene Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Only Constant in Life Is Change,” so said Greek philosopher Heraclitus. That was true in 500 BC and it’s true today, especially for the annual Keene Art Walk event. Launched in 1991, Keene’s Art Walk is our longest running community event. It has faced many changes over the years, always managing to successfully pivot and keep going. Maybe that’s because organizers dedicated to supporting local art, take their philosophy from a more current philosopher, Bob Dylan, who wrote, “The only thing I knew how to do was to keep on keepin’ on, like a bird that flew; tangled up in Blue.”

