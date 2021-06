Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Isaac Okoro finally had his career game when they hosted the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Although the Cavs lost in overtime, the 20-year-old swingman still made history of his own as he put up impressive numbers on the floor. Okoro became the seventh rookie in the league to tally a 30-point outing this season and his 32 points also became the most by a Cavaliers rookie since Jordan McRae back in 2016. The feat became more impressive as Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, and even Kevin Porter Jr., who are all known to be solid scorers, failed to reach the same point tally during their respective rookie seasons.