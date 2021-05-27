Stress and Cholesterol: What’s the Connection?

During an exclusive Facebook Live event, Everyday Health tackled top questions about cholesterol and triglycerides. Here are the important answers you’ll want to read. E levated levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or “bad”) cholesterol and triglycerides, combined with low levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL, or “good”) cholesterol, is associated with fatty buildup in the walls of the arteries, which increases your risk of heart attack and stroke. The good news: Lifestyle changes, such as losing weight, eating right, and exercising, are effective ways to lower both cholesterol and triglyceride levels. In some cases, though, diet and exercise aren’t enough, particularly if you have a family history of high cholesterol, so medication may be needed, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).