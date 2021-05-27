New Jersey Devils Irrelevance Will Cost Them In Calder Trophy Race

Tonight was the final home game of the 2021 regular season for the New Jersey Devils. It began with no fans in the stands. In March, the state of New Jersey allowed a partial crowd. This was increased in April. All the while, the Devils compiled one of the worst home records in the entire NHL. It makes little sense. One would think that a young, inexperienced team would find playing at home an advantage. Nope. Visitors have to come to the Rock and often left with two more points. The few fans who attended were often disappointed as teams like Our Hated Rivals or Washington constantly put them down. Yesterday was the latest in a long line ofgames where the fans were sent home unhappy and/or wondering why they paid money to see the game. Tonight, the Devils hosted their second straight Fan Appreciation Night in their second straight game against the Boston Bruins. I am happy to write that the fans had something to appreciate: a solid performance by Mackenzie Blackwood, a third-period comeback, Jack Hughes dialing up offense while being double-shifted, and Pavel Zacha finishing the game off in overtime with a sick backhander for the 4-3 victory.