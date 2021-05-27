Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Our Digital Bodies Are Healing: Kara Chung on Virtual Freedom

By Words By Civilization
Highsnobiety
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur new White Paper is dedicated to the gaming of reality — for access to our complete findings, enroll in our new six-part email thread that will unpack the results of our polling data, surveys, and interviews directly in your inbox over the next six weeks. In collaboration with Civilization, the New York experimental newspaper by Lucas Mascatello and Richard Turley, we’ll explore the ongoing collision of gaming and fashion and provide exclusive insights on the future of the metaverse.

www.highsnobiety.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#High Fashion#Logos#Digital Gaming#Video Gaming#Fashion Brands#Real Fashion#White Paper#Civilization#Covid#Animal Crossing#Healing#Collaboration#Exclusive Insights#Customization Features#Gamers#Authentic Stuff#Distillation#Personality#In Game Items
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Country
Philippines
News Break
Instagram
Related
TechnologyAdWeek

Roblox Reinvents Virtual Spaces That Aren't Mere Digital Copies

Editor’s note: This piece is part of our Columnist Network series, which explores the tactical thoughts and actions from Adweek’s community of high-level experts. In today’s installment, Roblox’s Christina Wootton discusses how the world’s top cultural institutions and fashion brands are exploring digital realms. According to her, the digital meeting space known as the Metaverse can elevate these efforts beyond imagination.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Review: Calico (Switch)

Note: Since its release on Switch, Calico has received multiple updates to fix various bugs and performance issues. This review was created before and during some of the updates and may not fully reflect the current product. Calico is a cat café simulation game where players rebuild and decorate their...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Say Hi to All Your Friends on Ubisoft Connect With the New Chat

While Ubisoft Connect was meant to merge Uplay and Ubisoft Club, not all features made it to the service we have today. Up until today, Ubisoft Connect has been without a chat feature. However, starting tomorrow, the desktop app will support instant messaging between friends. Not that having a chat system in a gaming or social service is a bad thing, but don’t players already have like an infinite list of preferred ways to communicate on PC? Between the in-game chats and the chat services that extend beyond Ubisoft titles, doesn’t this just seem like a checkmark on the list of things on Ubisoft Connect?
ApparelSiliconera

Scarlet Nexus Clothes from Bandai Namco up for Pre-Order

Bandai Namco Entertainment is ramping up its promotional efforts on Scarlet Nexus with new clothes exclusive to its online store. Hats, shirts, outerwear, and neck warmers round out the collection. The clothing items are available for pre-order now. The apparel and the video game will all release on June 25, 2021.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Tales of Arise Trailer Showcases Mystic Artes, Zilpha Revealed

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Tales of Arise which provides a look at each character’s Mystic Artes. These hidden abilities are a character’s most powerful artes and only activate under certain conditions. Check them out below. The company has also provided details on Zilpha, a new support...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey Review – A Little Too Annoying

Hey, everyone knows Puzzle Bobble — you remember, that casual bubble-popping Tetris-like that we’ve all spent hundreds of hours playing in one form or another over the years, but none of us will admit to ever having heard of? And yeah, it’s pretty fun. So you know before you even play it that Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey isn’t going to be terrible. Whether it’s a great game… well that’s another story. And whether it even needed to be made in VR? Even more questionable.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

What Bandai Namco Can Bring to Main Series Pokémon

Many fans of the Pokémon franchise have not been happy with the creative and aesthetic direction of the latest mainline entries. Pokémon Sword and Shield has been routinely criticized for its bland environments, often lackluster animations, and numerous technical shortcomings. It is hard to fault Game Freak entirely for these issues due to the circumstances behind the games’ development, but it is nonetheless understandable for fans to be disappointed that the titles fall short of their full potential. Interestingly, however, fans have found that Bandai Namco’s recent Pokémon spinoffs have been at least partially filling the void left by Sword and Shield. Unlike those games, both Pokkén Tournament and New Pokémon Snap are brimming with polish, boasting lovingly-detailed worlds as well as animations that lend a great deal of personality and charm to the Pokémon proper. The solid direction of these titles raises the question of how a Bandai Namco-developed mainline Pokémon installment would turn out, and although this scenario is unlikely to occur at any point in the near future, it is worth considering whether the company would hypothetically be able to address some of the issues that have been plaguing the series.
Visual ArtComicBook

Awesome Pokemon Fan Art Features Every Monster in the Series

At this point, there are more than 1000 Pokemon in total, when accounting for various forms and regional variants. In an incredible new piece, artist Yousuf Hasan has captured the entirety of the Pokedex, with Ash, Misty, and Brock taking center stage. It's an incredible piece, featuring an absolute plethora of Pokemon. Hasan made the 898 Pokemon in the Pokedex his main priority, then included other Pokemon, such as Gigantamax forms and regional variants, in order to reach 1000 characters in total. It sure looks like everything has been included, though that hasn't stopped some fans on social media from searching high and low for anything that might be missing!
Video Gamesgeeknative.com

Free to Download: Titan Effect’s Bio-Augmented Soldier Rules

Christian Nommay’s Titan Effect (preview) updated today with Titan Effect’s Bio-Augmented Soldier rules. There are two ways to get the free download. You can grab the add-on from Titan Effect downloads page and from today anyone who buys Titan Effect will find it automatically available. Bio-Augmented Soldiers have been available...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Pokemon GO Mega Gyarados and the weird month of June

Today we’re taking a peek at the month of June in the game Pokemon GO, and the star is clear: Mega Gyarados! Starting on June 1, 2021, Pokemon GO will feature just ONE Mega Raid Pokemon at a time. It’s not clear at this time if this will be the way of things forever, but for the foreseeable future – just one!
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 has a new Shiny pair and cheaper tickets

This morning Niantic revealed information about Pokemon GO Fest 2021, a celebration of the 5th anniversary of the launch of Pokemon GO! This event will feature a drastically reduced price for tickets, apparently thanks to the fact that this is, indeed, the 5th anniversary of the game. Instead of $15, tickets this year will be $5.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Tales of Arise PS5 Details Shared, New Screenshots Revealed

The Japanese PlayStation Blog has shared new details on upcoming PlayStation 5 and PS4 RPG Tales of Arise, detailing how much better the Bandai Namco title will be on Sony's current-gen console. For starters, anyone who buys the PS4 version will receive a free upgrade to the PS5 edition when they purchase the latest system. The hardware will shorten the length of time it takes to enter a battle thanks to the PS5 SSD, and two different game modes prioritise either performance or resolution. One will opt for 60 frames-per-second while the other is all about 4K visuals.
InternetLatina

A Digital Platform to Heal and Find Solace

More than a year has passed since COVID-19 changed the pace of how many live. For some, this period has been marked by estrangement – from loved ones, vital communities, and especially one another. For others, this period has also been shaped by loss, pain, and survival. A virus that spreads in social settings has prompted many to contemplate how to be there for the people they love.
Designers & CollectionsFreethink

Virtual Gucci and the Future of Digital Fashion

This article is an installment of The Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. In honor of Gucci's 100th Anniversary, the iconic brand has launched Garden Archetypes, an immersive experience in Florence...
EuropeThe Guardian

Berliners feel ‘the warm glow of our freedoms returning’

It’s Friday night in Berlin and I’m roaming along Kreuzberg’s Oranienstrasse with a friend. We can hardly believe the palpable buzz and sight of dining tables stacked with wine coolers, large white plates laden with schnitzel and asparagus, and people mingling on pavements that have, since November 2020, been almost supernaturally quiet.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Deep Rock Galactic's mods will be tiered to protect player progression

Like the moons and worlds you have to drill down into to get to Deep Rock Galactic’s alien goodies, its modding system will have multiple levels. Developers Ghost Ship Games have spent a while pondering how to best create a modding setup that won’t mess up progression for players joining hosted games, and have come up with a tiered system of mods that’ll let players know what they’re getting into.
Video GamesGotGame

Preview | Scarlet Nexus Demo

When it comes to anime style action titles, Bandai Namco tends to shoot straight to the top of the list of publishers. Last year, they released games like Code Vein and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. This year, one of their biggest releases is Tose’s Scarlet Nexus. We previously watched a hands-off demo last year, getting an inside look at this upcoming “Brainpunk” action RPG. Now, with the Scarlet Nexus demo released, we were able to go hands-on to experience the action ourselves. Here’s what we thought.