An Analytics-Based Look Into the Montreal Canadiens’ Lack of Offence

The Montreal Canadiens can’t score. Plain and simple. No matter which way you look at it, cut it, smell it, taste it, or prepare it, the Montreal Canadiens have not been able to put a puck into a net reliably, or consistently, over the course of their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. This is something I had actually written about during last year’s playoffs, after the Habs found themselves down 3-1 in their first-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers. However, right after I wrote that piece, Montreal put up five goals on the Flyers in Game 5 before ultimately losing in six, so, swings and roundabouts, I suppose.