Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

An Analytics-Based Look Into the Montreal Canadiens’ Lack of Offence

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montreal Canadiens can’t score. Plain and simple. No matter which way you look at it, cut it, smell it, taste it, or prepare it, the Montreal Canadiens have not been able to put a puck into a net reliably, or consistently, over the course of their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. This is something I had actually written about during last year’s playoffs, after the Habs found themselves down 3-1 in their first-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers. However, right after I wrote that piece, Montreal put up five goals on the Flyers in Game 5 before ultimately losing in six, so, swings and roundabouts, I suppose.

awinninghabit.com
FanSided

FanSided

95K+
Followers
277K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Staal
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Shea Weber
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
William Nylander
Person
Brendan Gallagher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Match Play#The Toronto Maple Leafs#Habs#The Montreal Canadiens#Heatmaps#Offence#Effective Toronto#Individual Corsi Shots#Peppering Leafs#Depth Players
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Montreal Canadiens Agree To Terms With Rafael Harvey-Pinard

The Montreal Canadiens may be focused on a playoff matchup with one of their rivals, but that doesn’t mean the front office isn’t working on the future. Rafael Harvey-Pinard has agreed to terms on a two-year entry-level contract. The deal kicks in next season and carries an average annual value of $825K.
NHLtonyspicks.com

Edmonton Oilers vs Montreal Canadiens 5/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Edmonton Oilers vs Montreal Canadiens 5/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Edmonton Oilers will meet with the Montreal Canadiens in NHL action in Bell Centre Montreal, CAN, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 5:00 PM (EDT). The Edmonton Oilers will play the Montreal Canadiens in their final regular-season game on Wednesday, hoping to win their third consecutive game. The Oilers are 2nd in the NL North Division with 34-18-2 and 70 points. Regardless of the result of Wednesday’s game against Montreal, Edmonton will finish second.
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens send four players back to the Laval Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens have sent Xavier Ouellet, Jesse Ylönen, Alex Belzile, and Cayden Primeau back to the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket. Les Canadiens ont cédé Alex Belzile, Jesse Ylönen, Xavier Ouellet et Cayden Primeau au Rocket de Laval dans l’AHL. The Canadiens have reassigned Alex Belzile, Jesse Ylönen, Xavier...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Playoff Series Preview: (1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (4) Montreal Canadiens

The Toronto Maple Leafs rode impressive metrics to a division crown for the first time since 1999-20. Their North Division banner has earned them a playoff matchup with the Montreal Canadiens for the first time since 1979. The Habs faltered down the stretch, but there’s reason to back the underdogs in the first-round series.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Puck Prose’s 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs Predictions Roundtable

The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs are upon us. It is time to rejoice because the greatest time of the year is finally here as the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs get underway following what was the strangest and most unique regular season in the long, rich history of the National Hockey League.
NHLNHL

GAME STORY: Oilers 4, Canadiens 3 (OT)

MONTREAL, QC - The Oilers bested the Canadiens 4-3 in overtime for the second consecutive game and secured their seventh straight road victory in their second-last tune-up before the playoffs. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. GAME DAY. COMING SOON - OILERS TODAY | Post-Game at MTL. COMING SOON - POST-GAME RAW |...
NHLNHL

Rangers experiment with hypnotist didn't end slump during 1950-51 season

Got publicity, failed to make playoffs despite unique pregame strategy. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler reveals an offbeat method the New York Rangers employed trying to...
NHLNHL

Mailbag: Panthers-Lightning playoff series, McDavid's complete game

Here is the May 12 edition of the mailbag. Each week, an NHL.com writer will answer your questions asked using #OvertheBoards. The last two games between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning have been very physical, to say the least. Do you see this type of play between them continuing in their Stanley Cup Playoff round? Are there any other playoff rounds that you see being as physical? -- @TrishTheMiddle.
NHLNHL

Borgstrom agrees to two-year, $2 million contract with Blackhawks

Forward acquired in trade with Panthers on April 8, played in Finland this season. Henrik Borgstrom agreed to a two-year, $2 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. The 23-year-old forward was acquired by the Blackhawks in a trade with the Florida Panthers on April 8. He scored 21...
NHLNHL

Harvey-Pinard: 'I'm extremely proud'

MONTREAL - Prospect Rafaël Harvey-Pinard spoke with reporters via Zoom on Thursday morning to talk about his new contract with the Canadiens. Harvey-Pinard, who was selected in the seventh round, 201st overall by Montreal in 2019, agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level deal on Wednesday. The 22-year-old forward has...
NHLNHL

BLOG: Oilers, Jets first-round schedule announced

EDMONTON, AB - The schedule is set for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The North Division semifinal between the second-seeded Oilers and the third-ranked Winnipeg Jets will commence with Game 1 on Wednesday, May 19 at Rogers Place. Game 1 - Wednesday, May 19 @ Edmonton, 7pm...
NHLNHL

Canadiens begin playoffs on Thursday, May 20

MONTREAL - The National Hockey League announced the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedules on Thursday. The Canadiens will open their best-of-seven series against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, May 20 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Here is the complete series schedule:. Game. Date. Location. Time. Game 1. Thursday,...
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens Fans Rejoice: Up to 2,500 Allowed Starting May 28

MONTREAL, QC - MAY 19: A young boy dressed as a hockey player holds a torch prior to Game Two of the Eastern Conference Final between the New York Rangers and the Montreal Canadiens during the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre on May 19, 2014 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
NHLNHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Golden Knights, Avalanche look to win West

Maple Leafs try to stay in contention for Presidents' Trophy. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2021 NHL postseason. There are eight days left in the regular season and each of the 16 spots in the Stanley Cup Playoffs has been claimed. The four berths in the eight-team MassMutual East Division, eight-team Honda West Division, eight-team Discover Central Division and seven-team Scotia North Division have been clinched. Playoff positions in the West have yet to be determined.
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens: Comparing the ’79 Series to This Year’s Matchup

Apr 7, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Montreal Canadiens Jesperi Kotkaniemi Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports. Finally, the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to meet once more in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Believe it or not, it’s been 42 years since these two last faced off in the postseason, with the last matchup taking place during the 1978-79 season. And in the years since then, needless to say, quite a lot has changed.
NHLchatsports.com

Three Reasons The Montreal Canadiens Have Been Inconsistent This Season

Apr 16, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens Jake Allen Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports. As we have seen throughout this season, the Montreal Canadiens have had an uneven play, and it has cost them many games, and almost a playoff spot. In the entire month of April, the...
NHLNHL

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Canucks 05.15.21

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers held a practice at Rogers Place Friday in preparation for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Vancouver Canucks. Here were Edmonton's line combos, defence pairs and starting goalies from Friday's session. Forwards:. Kahun - McDavid - Puljujärvi. RNH - Draisaitl - Yamamoto. Neal - Haas -...
NHLNHL

Monahan out for season for Flames with hip injury

Center will have surgery, expected to be ready for training camp. Sean Monahan is out for the season for the Calgary Flames with a hip injury. The center will have surgery next week and is expected to be ready for training camp. He will not play in the final four games this season beginning against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; ESPN+, SN, NHL.TV).