Elizabeth "Beth" Ann Cramer, 64, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Jefferson Hospital, with her loving family by her side. She was born March 6, 1957, in McKeesport, a daughter of Mary Greenwald Godlewski and the late Robert S. Godlewski. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Stanley Godlewski.