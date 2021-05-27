Cancel
SC Ports to welcome record-breaking container ship Friday

By Patrick Phillips
live5news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Marco Polo is headed for Mount Pleasant’s Wando Terminal where it will make a port of call Friday morning before heading overseas. The vessel is the largest to ever call the east coast, according to South Carolina Ports officials. The CMA CGM Marco Polo measures 1,300 feet long, 175 feet wide, which is more than four football fields. It has the capacity to carry 16,022 twenty-foot equivalent units, a measure of cargo capacity.

