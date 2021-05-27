Cancel
Glen Cove, NY

Lawsuits: Priest sexually abused boys at Uniondale school, in Glen Cove church

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
Newsday
 6 days ago

Lawsuits filed under the state Child Victims Act allege that a formerly high-ranking Long Island Catholic priest sexually abused boys in the 1970s at a Uniondale school — in one student's case, more than 100 times — and in the sacristy of a Glen Cove church on his first clerical assignment.

www.newsday.com
