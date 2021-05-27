Cancel
Military

Roger Norton

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Celebration of Roger Norton’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 4, 2021 with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Anamosa. Rev. Nick March will officiate. A section will be reserved in the church for members of the Anamosa Class of 1955 and/or their spouses. After the mass military honors will be accorded by the United States Army and the Anamosa Veterans Honor Guard. Due to the current health pandemic properly fitted face masks will be required at all times at the church and social distancing will be practiced. Dress will be casual or golfing attire, so that Roger can be sent off to the Heavenly Clubhouse where the boys – Caesar, Slattery, Al, Jim, Buddy, Doug, Galen, Terry, Fred and all the others are waiting for him. Following the services, the celebration will continue with a dinner at Sally’s on Broadway in Springville. All are welcome.

