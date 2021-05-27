Page High School Celebrates the Class of 2021

The school year has ended and Williamson County seniors are headed into their bright futures. Valedictorians and salutatorians were at the top of their class; qualified for the highest Latin system honor at their school; scored at least a three on all Advanced Placement (AP) exams for the classes they were enrolled in; scored at least 75 percent on the exams in all International Baccalaureate (IB) classes they were enrolled in; and have completed at least 20 hours of community service.