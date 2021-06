Until recently I was booked with Qantas from New Zealand to Brisbane via Melbourne in J. That booking was just amended by the airline but I still cannot work out how or why. I'm now booked New Zealand to Sydney, Sydney to Melbourne, Melbourne to Brisbane (at least still all in J). So I still have to transit Melbourne, regrettably the MEL-BNE flight departs some hours before my arrival there from Sydney. We'll work it out, or I can cancel. Just thought some of you might be amused.