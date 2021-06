The Arizona Coyotes ended the 2020-21 regular season on a high note, with two victories over the San Jose Sharks on Friday and Saturday at the SAP Center, but, unfortunately for the boys in the white sweaters, the pair of triumphs were largely meaningless. Earlier in the week, in what has become a common springtime tradition in the Valley of the Sun, the ‘Yotes suffered postseason elimination as they dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Los Angeles Kings on May 5 at Gila River Arena, which was their 12th setback in their previous 15 tries (3-11-1). The defeat also guaranteed that Arizona would finish the year on the outside looking in at the playoff picture for the ninth spring in a row.