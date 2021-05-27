Review: John Krasinski crafts worthy sequel in ‘A Quiet Place II’

The final trailer for the upcoming horror-thriller sequel A Quiet Place Part II suggests the film will explore the backstory and creatures that inhabit this post-apocalyptic world, but this goes against what made John Krasinski's surprise hit so appealing in the first place. Best known as Jim from The Office, Krasinski surprised many when he directed and starred in his high-concept monster movie, and surprised even more when that movie became a hit, as it earned over $300M against a mere $17M budget. But part of that film's strength was its restraint, withholding information until it became absolutely essential in an effort to create a more subjective experience for the viewer. The second will would do well to remember this lesson, lest the movie end up one of many discarded sequels which fail to recapture the magic of their originator.