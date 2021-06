After another undefeated run through District 2-5A, the West Monroe Rebels captured player and pitcher of the year honors in the district. Seniors LSU signee Josh Pearson and ULM signee Lane Little represented the Rebels with the top honors in District 2-5A. Pearson was named the player of the year after hitting .333 with four homers and 16 RBIs in district competition. Rebel senior ace Little shared pitcher of the year honors with Ruston’s Jon Robert Tollett. Little was 5-0 in district play with a 1.2 ERA with 26 strikeouts and 15 walks.