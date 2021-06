How South Korean YouTube star Jaejae pricked the delicate male ego. The South Korean entertainer Jaejae has lengthy inhabited the type of celeb bubble her legions of followers may solely dream about. The free-spirited 30-year-old with brief pink hair would chat with actors like Track Joong-ki, or Ok-pop stars like EXO, and publish the outcomes on her YouTube channel to her adoring viewers of greater than 1.34 million subscribers. She was a daily on mainstream tv, a standard sight on pink carpets, a winner of awards and broadly perceived as one of many nation’s most…