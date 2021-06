Time flies when you’re stuck inside. Though 2021 began in a haze of uncertainty, we’re now some five months in, and for many of us—finally—things are looking brighter. Movies helped: So far, the riches of this year include a new short (but astonishing) film from Spanish maestro Pedro Almodóvar, a gorgeous black-and-white documentary featuring a mother pig and her squeaking, scrambling family, and a stunning film from India that, come December, will certainly end up being among the best of the year. We’re off to a good start—and it’s never too early to start feeling grateful. Here are the best movies of 2021 so far.